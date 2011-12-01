FRANKFURT/PARIS Dec 1 European power
forwards prices on Thursday touched new 9-1/2 month lows, pulled
down by Brent's downwards course, carbon's 4-percent drop,
weaker coal prices and the absence of winter demand.
"The mild weather outlook undermines the short- and
medium-term demand outlook, which spills over into the curve,"
one trader said.
German Cal '12 baseload for delivery next year dropped by 40
cents to 52.80 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest level since
Feb. 18, in the over-the-counter market BY1DE-1Y.
The German benchmark curve contract last week had broken
below its pre-Fukushima level of 53.10 euros, recorded on March
11 just before the nuclear disaster in Japan propelled world
energy prices higher.
The identical French power curve position, Cal '12
BY1FR-1Y, was unchanged from Wednesday at 51.90 euros, up 10
cents from an earlier intraday low.
"Prices are set to continue falling because it looks like
the winter will continue to remain mild at least until January,"
a French trader said.
Prices of European carbon permits plummeted as traders
braced for more supply from European Investment Bank sales, due
to be starting shortly. The most liquid contract, Dec '11
, was down 38 cents at 7.97 euros at 1125 GMT.
Brent crude fell more than $1 to $109.52 on concerns over
slowing demand and the lingering European debt crisis.
Spot power was steady in Germany as prospects of low wind
supply on Friday were offset by higher thermal availability and
higher in France.
Next week's supply should be boosted by very high wind power
availability and after E.ON's Grohnde reactor has rejoined the
grid from Saturday, in tune with long-term maintenance
schedules, traders said.
German day ahead base power was unchanged at 54.50 euros and
French Friday delivery was at 53.60 euros, up 35 cents.
The French Chooz 1 reactor restarted late on Wednesday, RTE
data showed, after EDF was forced to maintain it offline to
protect minimum river flows amid dry weather
conditions.
The new German front month ahead, January was at 54.50
euros, 2.60 euros above the Dec. expiry level on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison
Birrane)