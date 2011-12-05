* German 2012 contract falls by 40 cents to 52.25 euros/MWh

* Windy, warm winter outlook weighs down mid-term (Updates prices, adds Rhine levels, EEX statistics)

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Dec 5 European power curve prices slid on Monday, driven lower by the mild weather outlook curbing power demand for the medium term and cut prices.

"There's plenty of wind and little demand, that prompts a lot of selling of the quarter and the year," one trader said.

Germany's benchmark Cal '12 base contract shed 40 cents to 52.25 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest since Feb. 17, in the over-the-counter market BY1DE-1Y.

It has lost 6 percent over the past four weeks since the winter 2011/12 supply scenario became less tight and demand less pronounced.

The French 2012 contract fell by 40 cents to 51.15 euros/MWh.

Brent crude oil futures climbed up to near $111 as rising tensions between Iran and the West increased the risk of oil flow disruptions and UK spot gas rose on colder weather predictions for the region.

But carbon prices fell over 3 percent on spillover from weak power and ongoing concern about the euro zone's economic health. The most liquid Dec. 11 contract lost nearly 4 percent to 7.51 euros/tonne by 1300 GMT.

Spot power prices rose a little as wind power output lagged last week's high levels although remaining above average, and with solar output low.

E.ON's Grohnde nuclear reactor was back producing power On Monday after a maintenance period.

The French day-ahead contract gained one euro to 50 euros and the German counterpart gained 50 cents to 49.25 euros.

The EEX reported its November power trade volume, including spot and derivatives, was 101.4 terawatt hours (TWh) compared with 143.4 TWh traded in November 2010.

Shipping on the Rhine, including vessels carrying coal to power stations, remains hampered by low water levels after November being the driest on record in Germany, but some rain has arrived and more is forecast.

In other news, Greenpeace activists entered several French nuclear sites on Monday to highlight what they called a lack of security at the plants six months before a presidential election.

Greenpeace said its activists had managed to enter the Nogent plant near Paris early on Monday and climb onto one of the domes that houses a reactor, while others had got into other nuclear installations and were so far undetected. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, Editing by William Hardy)