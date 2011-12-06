* German 2012 contract falls by 45 cents to 51.85 euros/MWh
* This lowest since mid-Feb, Reuters OTC data show
* Carbon off 4 pct, oil dips towards $109 on euro zone
FRANKFURT, Dec 6 European power curve
prices fell on Tuesday, dragged down with oil's decline
triggered by the latest euro zone downgrade risk and with EU
carbon rights plummeting to near record lows.
"There is little to stop the slide, with coal also lower and
with no sign of additional winter demand," one trader said.
Germany's benchmark Cal '12 base contract shed 45 cents to
51.85 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest since Feb. 16, in the
over-the-counter market BY1DE-1Y.
It has lost 7.4 percent over the past four weeks since the
winter 2011/12 supply scenario became less tight and demand less
pronounced.
The French 2012 contract fell by 35 cents to 50.80 euros/MWh
.
Brent crude futures fell on a warning by ratings agency
Standard & Poor's that it might downgrade euro zone countries.
The benchmark has lost ground in four out of five trading
session.
Carbon prices fell 4 percent, extending a near 7-percent
drop the previous day, also on stalling hopes of a concrete
resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis. The most
liquid Dec. 11 contract lost nearly 1.8 percent to 7.18
euros/tonne by 0830 GMT.
Spot power prices fell on improving wind power
output which overrode some thermal outages at RWE gas and coal
fired plants in Germany.
The French day-ahead contract shed 1.50 euros to
48.50 euros, and the German equivalent lost 75 cents to 48.50
euros.
Swedish utility Vattenfall's German arm Vattenfall Europe
on Monday said it must abandon plans for a 1.5 billion
euro ($2 billion) carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot project
in Germany.
It said this was due to popular opposition based on
environmental fears, calling it "a harsh setback for innovation,
climate change and the German economy."
RWE seeks to raise upt to 2.5 billion euros to
bolster its balance sheet via share sales.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Alison Birrane)