FRANKFURT/PARIS, Dec 6 European power curve prices stabilised above early intraday lows on Tuesday afternoon but remained at 10-month lows, triggered by oil's decline and plummeting EU carbon rights prices amid concern over euro zone downgrade risks.

"There is little to stop the slide, with coal also lower and with no sign of additional winter demand," one trader said.

Germany's benchmark Cal '12 base contract shed 30 cents to just under 52 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest since Feb. 16, in the over-the-counter market BY1DE-1Y.

It has lost 7.4 percent over the past four weeks since the winter 2011/12 supply scenario became less tight and demand less pronounced.

The French 2012 contract fell by 70 cents to 50.45 euros/MWh .

Brent crude futures stalled as a weaker dollar and tension in Iran balanced against a broad market fall on ratings agency Standard & Poor's warning it may downgrade euro zone countries.

Carbon prices fell more than 4 percent, extending a near 7-percent drop the previous day, also on stalling hopes of a concrete resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis. The most liquid Dec. 11 contract lost 4.2 percent to 7.0 euros/tonne by 1347 GMT.

Spot power prices fell on improving wind power output which overrode some thermal outages at RWE gas and coal fired plants in Germany.

The French day-ahead contract shed 2 euros to 48.00 euros, and the German equivalent lost 60 cents to 48.60 euros.

Swedish utility Vattenfall's German arm Vattenfall Europe on Monday said it must abandon plans for a 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot project in Germany.

Germany's RWE fell notably short of its plan to shore up its balance sheet, raising only 2.1 billion euros in gross proceeds after pushing through a share sale at a 14 percent discount amid volatile markets. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)