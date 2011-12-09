* Temperatures close to seasonal averages on Monday

* 2012 contracts up, supported by strong spot, euro zone deal

PARIS, Dec 9 European spot power prices rose sharply on Friday, driven higher by forecasts showing a drop in wind power and the arrival of cooler temperatures in the coming few days.

The 2012 contracts in both markets also rose, supported by the stronger spot and renewed hopes about the economy after the euro zone agreed closer fiscal union to save its currency.

France's Monday delivery contract rose by 6.35 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and the German equivalent contract jumped by 8.75 euros to 52.75 euros.

French power grid RTE shows temperatures will be close to seasonal averages at the start of the week.

Consumption peak levels will reach 78,000 MW on Monday before falling back to around 76,500 MW between Tuesday and Thursday and to 73,700 MW on Friday, RTE added.

Traders said they saw a limited upside risk in spot prices for the remainder of the year with weather patterns unlikely to change but said a cold snap three to four degrees below average could propel spot prices 10 euros higher.

Along the curve, Germany's benchmark 2012 delivery contract rose by 15 cents to 52.75 euros per megawatt hour while the French contract rose by 80 cents to 51.20 euros.

Brent crude oil steadied around $108 per barrel on Friday after the euro zone agreed closer fiscal union to save its currency and on a Reuters report that new $300 billion Chinese funds would invest in Europe and the United States.

Imminent sales of surplus permits into the EU carbon market might not lead to further losses in prices, despite the extra supply coming against the backdrop of an overabundance of credits, analysts said Thursday. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)