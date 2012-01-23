PARIS/FRANKFURT, Jan 23 European spot
electricity prices jumped on Monday on forecasts for lower wind
power output and some thermal plant outages.
In Germany, Tuesday delivery baseload gained 3.10 euros to
47.60 euros a megawatt hour while the French contract
gained 5.50 euros to 47.00 euros.
Weather watchers' data showed that Tuesday's wind power
capacity will come in at under 5,000 MW of usage and zero on
Wednesday, only rising perhaps to 7,500 MW on Friday, while
maximum capacity is 27,000 MW.
E.ON's Scholven C hard coal fired block of 345 MW will be
offline until Tuesday at least, due to a generator fault.
RWE reported its hard coal unit Gerstainwerk K2 of 250 MW
and the I and G gas units of 355 MW each at the same site were
newly offline, probably for one, less than one, and two days
respectively.
Temperatures will be around 2 to 8 degrees Celsius until
Thursday, met office DWD said.
With a cooler outlook further ahead, week ahead and February
prices increased for Germany, traders said.
In France, nuclear production continued to be healthy with
the 900-MW Tricastin 1 reactor restarting early in the day after
a 4-day unplanned outage.
French power consumption is expected to remain low for the
time of year in a range of 78,000-79,500 MW until Thursday, with
temperatures above seasonal averages.
Traders noted a forecast from WSI saying the UK, Norway and
France would be colder than normal in Feb but Germany and
Central Europe warmer.
Power curve prices were mixed but the benchmark Cal '12 base
contract shed 14 cents to 50.85 euros, for which
traders cited carbon and coal price losses and general lack of
support for power forwards.
The French contract also fell by 20 cents to 49.80 euros.
Oil rose on geopolitical tensions, to near $111 a barrel
after EU foreign ministers agreed to ban imports of Iranian oil
from the start of July.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jason
Neely)