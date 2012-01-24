PARIS, Jan 24 European electricity prices rose on Tuesday, pulled higher by forecasts showing cooler temperatures in the coming days and the unplanned outage of a nuclear power reactor in France.

German prices for Wednesday delivery rose by 3.90 euros to 51.50 euros per megawatt hour while the French contract rose by 25 cents to 47.25 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Prices for next week also firmed. The baseload French contract climbed 50 cents to 52.25 euros and the German contract surged by 2.00 euros to 52.75 euros.

"Some of the weather models have come in a bit colder so that would be the main driver for the week ahead," one trader said.

French power grid RTE showed temperatures would cool significantly in the next week with levels 1 to 4 degrees below seasonal averages.

Consumption in France will shoot up to 85,400 MW by next Tuesday, up from 78,000 MW on Tuesday.

The unplanned outage of the 1,300-MW of the Nogent 1 reactor also helped push prices higher.

Along the curve, 2013 delivery prices rose despite oil prices falling on revived concerns about the debt problems of Greece, the wider euro zone and their effect on the global economy, even as tensions between Iran and the West helped limit losses.

The French baseload contract rose by 30 cents to 50.10 euros and the German contract gained 25 cents to 51.10 euros. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)