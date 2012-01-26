PARIS/FRANKFURT, Jan 26 European spot electricity prices firmed on Thursday, lifted by prospects for lower wind power supply and colder weather.

In Germany, the Friday delivery baseload gained 3.45 euros a megawatt hour to 47.60 euros while the French contract firmed by 1.95 euros to 47.50 euros.

Wind capacity usage in Germany in the course of Friday is forecast to slide to a mere third of the 11,000 MW of utilisation on Thursday, weather watchers' data showed.

Temperatures are likely to decline to a range of minus 3 degrees and plus 1 by Sunday compared with the present range of minus 2 to 5, German met office DWD said.

French power grid RTE showed on its website consumption would remain stable on Friday at 77,500 MW before gradually rising back next week from 84,100 MW on Monday to 89,200 MW on Friday.

"This is not an amusing market right now because even when temperatures fall prices don't rise in a big way," one trader said.

EDF said the 900-MW FEssenheim 2 nuclear reactor would restart in the coming weeks after it was stopped mid-April for its once-a-decade maintenance.

"All three generators have now been replaced," an EDF spokeswoman said.

Curve prices gained with those of carbon, coal and oil. German Cal '13 baseload was 40 cents up at 51.70 euros , the highest level since Jan. 13. The French contract firmed by 42 cents to 50.55 euros.

In power market statistics, data supplied by the wind energy and renewable power sector lobbies showed German turbine capacity was 29,075 MW as of Dec. 31 2011, compared with 27,214 MW a year earlier, making the annual increase 6.8 percent.

In the solar power sector, environment minister Norbert Roettgen wants to bring forward reductions in incentives by three months to April 1 in light of continued strong expansion while leaving open the door for more new photovoltaic units instead of capping them as suggested by the economy minister.

In macro news, German consumer morale rose unexpectedly to a 10-month high going into February, a survey showed on Thursday, in the latest sign that consumption may support Europe's biggest economy through uncertain times. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)