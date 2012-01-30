(Updates prices, adds news, technicals)

* Cold weather forecast leads to French price spike

* EDF shuts Le Havre coal plant after fire

* Technical signals point to further gains on curve

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 French peakload power prices for Friday delivery spiked up to 100 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Monday as forecasts for freezing weather were expected to boost demand from electric heaters.

German prompt prices also rose, spurred on by colder weather, while curve contracts gained across the board on bullish technical signals.

News of an unexpected outage at EDF's 1,450 megawatt (MW) Le Havre coal plant following a fire on Monday added to pressure on French prompt prices as supply margins were already tightened by soaring demand, traders said.

"It's very cold now so this kind of event (unplanned power plant outage) definitely impacts the price," one continental European power trader said.

"The French prices are very strong indeed, we saw 100 euro paid for the Friday peaks in France."

French power demand is forecast to rise close to 90,000 MW at peak time on Friday, as temperatures are due to fall 7.4 degrees Celcius below seasonal norms, according to grid operator RTE.

The highest peak-time demand level ever recorded in France was 96,710 MW in December 2010.

On Monday afternoon, French Friday peakload was trading at 92 euros.

Baseload day-ahead power in France traded at 55.25 euros per MWh, compared with 49.75 euros for the same contract in neighbouring Germany, where greater demand was more than offset by projections for wind power capacity usage reaching 10,000 MW on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thermal plant outages were limited and the trend this week is anticipated for around 4 percent more capacity becoming available in the Germany/Austria region.

Temperatures in the region will slide to between -2 and -11 degrees Celcius for the daytime maximum levels by Wednesday compared with around zero to plus one degrees Celsius recorded on Monday, according to a report by German met office DWD.

FORWARD PRICES RISE ON TECHNICAL BUYING

Curve prices also rose, rebounding after eurozone worries had dragged forward prices to fresh lows.

German baseload year-ahead power has risen around five percent since reaching a new low in mid-January, with technical signals indicating further gains ahead.

The benchmark price traded at 52.95 euros per MWh on Monday afternoon, up 25 cents.

Traders also said that a firmer spot price trend needed to become visible for Germany before a lasting curve uptrend could be expected.

"There just have not been any surprising prompt prices all winter, any explosions there and the curve could jump as a matter of general power sentiment," one said.

In fuel trends, coal and gas prices firmed, oil traded sideways and carbon slipped from new 2012 highs. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)