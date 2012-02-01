* Freeze boosts prompt prices

* Day ahead prices at 2-month highs

* Curve little changed

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 1 German and French prompt electricity prices jumped to their highest levels since late November on Wednesday as sustained cold weather drove demand higher while forwards prices remained broadly stable.

German Thursday baseload power prices rose 5.95 euros to 58.85 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), the highest level since Nov. 25 in over-the-counter market trading.

French equivalent prices gained 7.00 euros to 64.00 euros per MWh, its highest since Nov. 21, Reuters data showed.

"Power producers are pleased to be earning good margins," one trader said.

French electricity demand is forecast to reach a new all-time high on Friday and is forecast to rise even further to nearly 99 gigawatts (GW) at peak-time on Tuesday, grid operator RTE data showed.

Weather watchers forecast very cold and mostly dry weather until the middle of next week with weather then slowly turning milder and more unsettled.

In Germany, easing wind power output also helped drive prices higher, with Meteo Power group data showing wind capacity use of 10,000 MW late on Wednesday falling to the low thousands on Friday and the weekend, with no recovery visible until next Tuesday.

The power forwards market paused after sharp rises earlier in the week.

German benchmark 2013 baseload power held around 52.20 euros while its French counterpart edged 30 cents higher to 51.50 euros.

Coal and carbon firmed while coal prices eased.

In economic news, Germany's harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) indicating inflation eased further than expected to -0.5 percent on the month in January and held firm at a rise of 2.3 percent on the year. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Karolin Schaps, editing by Jason Neely)