* Freeze boosts prompt prices

* Day ahead prices at 2-month highs

* Curve prices pick up as near-term firms

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 1 German and French prompt electricity prices jumped to their highest levels since late November on Wednesday as sustained cold weather drove demand up and forward prices tracked gains in the spot and crude markets.

German Thursday baseload power prices rose 6.50 euros to 59.40 euros ($77.76) per megawatt hour (MWh), the highest level since Nov. 25 in over-the-counter market trading. The EEX/EPEX midday auction price for the day ahead was above that at 62.34 euros.

Easing wind power output also drove prices higher, with Meteo Power group data showing wind capacity use of 10,000 MW late on Wednesday, falling to the low thousands on Friday and the weekend, with no recovery visible until next Tuesday.

French equivalent prices also extended gains, rising 7.00 euros to 64.00 euros per MWh, the highest since Nov. 21, Reuters data showed. The corresponding EEX/EPEX price was slightly below OTC at 63.50 euros.

"Power producers are pleased to be earning good margins," one trader said. Traders added that while the market was coping well for the time being, a drop in German wind power and more demand in France next week could cause serious tightness.

French power for delivery early next week spiked even higher as France is expected to reach a new all-time high in electricity demand on Tuesday at nearly 99 GW.

Tuesday peakload changed hands at 120 euros on Wednesday, according to broker data.

French grid operator RTE said a drop in temperatures by one degree Celsius would mean a rise in demand by 2,300 MW.

Weather watchers forecast very cold and mostly dry weather until the middle of next week, with conditions then slowly turning milder and more unsettled.

The power forwards market rose along with week- and month-ahead, which spilled over into the year-ahead deliveries, while firmer crude prices also provided upside.

German benchmark 2013 baseload power gained 20 cents to 52.40 euros, while its French counterpart edged 40 cents higher to 51.60 euros.

Oil and carbon firmed, while coal and gas prices eased. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)