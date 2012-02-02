* Cold weather drives demand

* German spot at highest since mid-Dec 2010

* Curve up, seen lasting at new levels

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 European prompt electricity prices jumped to their highest levels since December 2010 on Thursday as the sustained cold weather period left buyers scrambling for nearby supply.

"There's a bit of a panic as many producers already sold ahead last week and the rest of Europe is also expensive," one trader said.

German Friday baseload power prices leapt 20.90 euros to 70.50 euros ($9,300) per megawatt hour (MWh), the highest level since Dec. 14, 2010, in over-the-counter market trading, according to Reuters data.

Peakload at 86 euros was 15 euros up day-on-day and also the highest since Dec. 14, 2010.

Easing wind power output drove prices higher given strong demand from across Germany and neighbouring Europe, traders said.

Point Carbon data showed little wind output for the coming days.

It saw that scenario more or less until Feb. 9 when Feb. 10 could see a daily average production of 2,274 MW compared with 1,462 MW on Friday Feb. 3 and a compared with a relatively higher 2,107 MW on Tuesday Feb. 7.

Traders also noted some 3,500 MW of short term capacity losses counted together at RWE's gas and coal installations, with the majority meant to be resolved in the course of Thursday.

French equivalent spot prices jumped 25.75 euros to 91 euros base for Friday delivery and Friday peak gained 25 euros to 104 euros.

Traders have said that while the market was coping well for the time being, a drop in German wind power and more demand in France next week could cause serious tightness.

Weak and month ahead prices also gained sharply, as did the forwards curve.

Weather watchers forecast very cold and mostly dry weather until the middle of next week, with conditions then slowly turning milder and more unsettled.

German benchmark 2013 baseload power gained 60 cents to 53.0 euros, its recent Jan. 30 high, while its French counterpart rose 75 cents to 52.15 euros on broker screens.

Oil and carbon firmed also firmed strongly, while coal prices eased. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)