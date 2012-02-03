* French spot prices jump for Monday on cold, outages

* Increases less pronounced in Germany which shrugs off weather

* Curve prices gain on firmer fuels all round

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 3 European prompt electricity prices for the coming Monday gained sharply in Friday trading on hedge buys to cover unforeseen supply gaps amid spiralling demand in a chilly winter period.

"In theory, we should be more relaxed than earlier in the week when the winter finally arrived because it's become evident there should be enough energy around," said one German trader.

"But nobody wants to be caught out short," he said.

German Monday baseload power traded at 71.50 euros a megawatt hour, 1.75 euros more than what had been paid for Friday, when the spot market raced to 13 1/2 month highs on the freezing weather conditions in the region.

RWE reported it has handled most of its thermal plant outages and weather data showed while wind power output was low, solar output was healthy. Its biggest unscheduled stoppage is 717 MW Bergkamen A, a hard coal unit out since Wednesday due to boiler problems probably lasting to Monday.

The situation is more dramatic in France, where Monday base rose to 115 euros, 30 euros more than prices paid for Friday delivery and peakload rose 45 euros to 150 euros.

Some 1,600 MW of French capacity was missing on Friday while consumption is predicted at record levels, traders said, but added there were supplies from Switzerland and Italy.

They also added prices reflect forecasts showing the cold snap could end in 10 days time.

Prices for the week beginning Feb. 13 were at 72 euros and 100 euros respectively for base and peak.

Point Carbon data which had been showing very little German wind power output for the coming days indicated a slight rise to 5 GWh/Hour on Monday/Tuesday, followed by a decline on Wednesday due to last through to Saturday of next week.

But it also saw decreasing consumption levels.

It forecast German consumption at 76.5 gigawatts/hour (GWh) on Friday, pegging Monday, Feb. 6 at 75.8 GWh and the daily average for next week at 71.9 GWh.

Weather watchers have forecast very cold and mostly dry weather until the middle of next week, with conditions then slowly turning milder and more unsettled.

Reflecting these probablities, French power grid RTE predicts consumption on Monday will peak at 98,300 MW and then again on Tuesday at 99,900 before falling back towards the end of the week.

Average French temperatures will be some 10 degrees below normal until next Thursday.

Prices of week ahead and month ahead positions firmed, as did the forwards curve.

German benchmark 2013 base power gained 15 cents to 53.45 euros, its highest level since Dec. 29's 53.75 euros.

Its French counterpart rose by 45 cents on the day to 52.60 euros.

Gas, coal and carbon firmed, while oil was steady after gains on Thursday on Middle Eastern tension. Brent is poised to gain 0.5 percent this week after gaining 1.5 percent last week while U.S. crude is set to fall 3 percent.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Muriel Boselli and Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)