(Updates prices, adds EEX data, French unplanned outages)

* French spot prices jump for Monday on cold, outages

* Increases less pronounced in Germany, which shrugs off weather

* Curve prices ease off earlier levels

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 3 European prompt electricity prices for Monday gained sharply in Friday trading as utilities and industries made purchases to cover unforeseen supply gaps as freezing weather led to spiralling demand.

"In theory, we should be more relaxed than earlier in the week when the winter finally arrived, because it's become evident there should be enough energy around," said one German trader.

"But nobody wants to be caught out short," he said.

German Monday baseload power traded at 71.50 euros a megawatt hour, 1.75 euros more than the level for Friday, when the spot market raced to 13-1/2-month highs on the cold weather conditions in the region.

RWE reported it had handled most of its thermal plant outages, and weather data also showed that while wind power output was low, solar output was healthy. Its biggest unscheduled stoppage was the 717 MW Bergkamen A, a hard coal unit out since Wednesday due to boiler problems probably lasting to Monday.

German and Austrian thermal and hydroelectric power plant availability is likely to rise 2.3 percent in the week to Feb. 10, while nuclear capacity is seen unchanged at full load, energy bourse EEX data showed.

The situation is more dramatic in France, where Monday baseload rose to 115 euros, 30 euros more than prices paid for Friday delivery, and peakload rose 45 euros to 150 euros in morning OTC trading before the midday fix on Epex Spot.

Some 1,350 MW of French capacity was offline in unplanned outages on Friday afternoon, with one 400 MW gas-fired power plant out of service after the cold weather froze equipment, which led to an automatic shutdown, operator Poweo said.

Grid operator RTE revised down evening peak-time consumption levels from record highs predicted earlier in the day.

A one degree Celsius drop in temperatures is equivalent to a 2,300 MW rise in demand, double the consumption of a large French city such as Marseille.

10 DAYS OF COLD PRICED

Traders said French power prices reflected forecasts that indicated the cold spell could end within 10 days.

French prices for the week beginning Feb. 13 were at 70 euros for baseload and 97 euros for peakload.

Data from Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, had showed little German wind power output for the coming days but on Friday indicated a slight rise to 5 GWh/hour on Monday and Tuesday, followed by a decline on Wednesday through to Saturday of next week.

But it also showed decreasing consumption levels.

It forecast German consumption at 76.5 gigawatts/hour (GWh) on Friday, pegging Monday, Feb. 6 at 75.8 GWh and the daily average for next week at 71.9 GWh.

Weather watchers have forecast very cold and mostly dry weather until the middle of next week, with temperatures between zero and minus 10 degrees. Conditions after that time may slowly turn milder and more unsettled.

Reflecting these probabilities, French power grid RTE predicted consumption on Monday would peak at 98,300 MW and then again on Tuesday at 99,900 MW before falling back towards the end of the week.

Average French temperatures will be some 10 degrees below normal until next Thursday.

Prices of week-ahead and month-ahead positions also firmed.

Prices along the power forwards curve remained strong, but Germany's benchmark 2013 base power reversed direction after carbon prices fell. It shed 15 cents on the day to 53.15 euros , down from 53.45 in the morning, but was still at its highest level since Dec. 30.

Its French counterpart rose by 45 cents on the day to 52.55 euros.

Gas and coal prices firmed, while oil extended gains on Middle Eastern tension and as U.S. jobs data came in more positively than expected.

EU carbon fell from a fresh six-week high seen early on Friday. Dec '12 allowances were at 8.53 euros a tonne at 1410 GMT, down 2.40 percent on the day, having hit 8.90 euros earlier in the session. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Muriel Boselli and Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)