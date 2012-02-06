* French exchange price at highest since Oct. 2009
* Real-time demand below forecasts, may not reach new high
* German spot up on tighter system with lower wind forecast
(Updates French demand forecast, adds trader comment)
PARIS, Feb 6 European spot electricity
prices for Tuesday delivery jumped on Monday as a continued cold
spell which started last week was predicted to push French power
consumption to a new record high at peak-time on Monday.
French baseload spot prices on the EPEX Spot exchange rose
to the highest level in over two years and German equivalent
prices were dragged higher on a tight system.
French power grid operator RTE predicted consumption in
France will reach a new all-time high of 97,700 megawatts (MW)
at 1800 GMT on Monday before rising even higher.
French baseload spot prices on the EPEX Spot exchange rose to
the highest level in over two years and German to 98,000 MW on
Tuesday.
But real-time consumption figures showed on Monday afternoon
that actual demand was around 2,000 MW lower on average than
forecast levels, indicating the new high may not be reached
after all.
French prices for Tuesday baseload jumped by 50 euros to
155.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter
(OTC) market while the peakload contract soared by 78 euros to
200 euros/MWh.
France will for the first time import more electricity from
Britain than from long-standing partner Germany at peak time on
Monday as the latter is forced to keep spare generation during
freezing cold weather, the French energy minister said on
Monday.
France is expected to attract net imports of 6,500 MW at
1800 GMT, leaving some spare net import capacity of around 3,000
MW.
In Germany, Tuesday baseload power traded at 80.00
euros a megawatt hour, up 9 euros on Friday levels, as lower
wind power input further tightened already strained supply
margins.
But traders said they were surprised by the comparatively
high outcome of the German spot price as demand in Europe's
largest economy was less sensitive to swings in temperature
levels.
"France is way more sensitive to temperatures, while German
demand is less so. That's why we were more surprised by the high
German and less by high French prices," one continental European
power trader said.
Along the curve, baseload prices edged a touch higher,
pushed up by strong gains in spot markets.
France's and Germany's contracts for 2013 delivery rose by
around 5 cents to 52.70 euros and 53.20 euros, respectively.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Karolin Schaps; editing by
James Jukwey)