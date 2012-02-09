* France curbs demand by restricting industrial users - trader

* French power demand at new record high on Wed evening

* Germany to lose 2,500 MW in wind power on Fri

PARIS, Feb 9 French spot power prices eased slightly on Thursday as demand was forecast to drop below record highs reached this week, but the system remains strained due to cold weather and weak wind output in Germany kept prices relatively high in the German market.

French day-ahead baseload power fell to 130 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), down from a price spike up to 190 euros seen on Wednesday, while the German spot remained high at 84.50 euros.

"If France has to run 40-year old fuel oil plants it is not going to be cheap," one European energy trader said.

"But demand is off hard as they have massively interrupted industrials," he added, saying the grid operator intervened to reduce power demand from heavy consumers such as industrial factories, a common practice during winter at peak consumption times.

French power demand soared to a new all-time high on Wednesday evening at 100,700 MW as low temperatures prompted users to turn up thermostats on electric heaters.

Demand is forecast to ease at peak time on Friday to around 96,700 MW, grid operator RTE forecast.

In Germany, wind power output was expected to drop by an average 2,500 MW on Friday, a decrease which could not be made up by a slight recovery in solar power production, data collected by Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed.

Prices for next week were largely unchanged but maintained a high risk premium in France, where one large nuclear reactor is expected to go offline over the weekend.

French week-ahead baseload traded at 90 euros per MWh, compared with 58 euros paid for the same contract in Germany.

Year-ahead contracts extended losses seen earlier this week as the carbon market traded down, while firmer gas and crude prices put a cap on losses.

2013 baseload traded down 0.25 euros at 52.05 euros, while the same contract traded at 51.70 euros in France, re-establishing a French discount. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)