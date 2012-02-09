* France curbs demand by restricting industrial users - trader

* French power demand at new record high on Wed evening

* Germany to lose 2,500 MW in wind power on Fri (Updates prices, adds outage news)

PARIS, Feb 9 French spot power prices eased slightly on Thursday as demand was forecast to drop below the record highs reached this week, but cold weather and weak wind output in Germany kept prices relatively high in the German market.

French day-ahead baseload power fell to 130 euros ($170) per megawatt-hour (MWh), from as high as 190 euros seen on Wednesday, while the German spot remained high at 83.75 euros.

"If France has to run 40-year-old fuel oil plants, it is not going to be cheap," one European energy trader said.

"But demand is off hard as they have massively interrupted industrials," he added, saying the grid operator intervened to reduce power demand from heavy consumers such as industrial factories, a common practice during winter at peak consumption times.

French prices resisted bullish pressure in the afternoon, when the unplanned outage of a 900 MW nuclear reactor tightened the system. An unplanned outage of a similar size on Wednesday had caused a huge price spike in the market.

Traders said the news encouraged more buying on the week-ahead contract, which traded at 81.00 euros in the afternoon.

French power demand had soared to a new all-time high on Wednesday evening at 100,700 MW as low temperatures prompted users to turn up thermostats on electric heaters.

Demand is forecast to ease at peak time on Friday to around 96,700 MW, according to grid operator RTE.

In Germany, wind power output was expected to drop by an average 2,500 MW on Friday, which would not be made up by a slight recovery in solar power production, data collected by Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed.

Prices for next week were largely unchanged but maintained a high risk premium in France, where one large nuclear reactor is expected to go offline over the weekend.

Year-ahead contracts extended losses seen earlier this week as the carbon market traded down, while firmer gas and crude prices put a cap on losses.

German 2013 baseload traded down 0.40 euros at 51.90 euros, while the same contract traded at 51.80 euros in France, re-establishing a French discount.

($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)