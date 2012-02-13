* Temperatures climb, wind, solar output rise

* German Cal '13 at three-week low

* French electricity demand lowers (Updates prices, adds France)

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 13 German and French nearby power prices dropped on Monday as temperatures rose by 15 degrees from freezing conditions last week, which had sent prices soaring.

"The high price phase here is over and positions are being sold," said one trader in northern Germany. "The forwards market had already anticipated this last week."

In France, where electricity consumption jumps when temperatures cool due to the high number of electric heating devices, prices tumbled by 166 euros to 74 euros per megawatt hour.

Electricity consumption in France will gradually fall this week from 95,700 MW on Monday to 85,500 MW on Friday, RTE forecast on its website. Temperatures are expected to warm, although they remain below seasonal averages.

EDF's nuclear reactor 2 at Tricastin, which stopped on February 9 for an unplanned outage, restarted on February 11.

EDF's Cattenom reactor 2, which also stopped for an unplanned outage on February 11, is due to restart on February 18.

Tuesday delivery baseload in Germany, at 67 euros a megawatt hour was 4 euros down from Friday prices.

Temperatures in Germany are set to climb to between plus 1 and plus 7 degrees Celsius by Wednesday compared with sub-zero daytime temperatures last week, according to weather reports.

German solar power daytime peaks will continue at 80 percent of capacity this week while wind power, which last week weakened, will reach nearly 20,000 MW of capacity or two thirds of the total on Wednesday or Thursday.

Germany, which is permanently tighter than in recent winters due to the shutdown of a large amount of nuclear capacity, nevertheless helped supply France with exports at times last week, only experiencing local bottlenecks itself.

Further out, power curve contracts edged lower along with coal, carbon and gas prices losses. Oil prices rose back towards six-month highs, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of a revival in demand growth, after Greece approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout.

German 2013 baseload power traded at 51.20 euros, 50 cents down and at its lowest since Jan. 24, and the same French contract at 51.20 euros, down 45 cents on Friday.

Elsewhere, the European Union's Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said at the weekend there was no reason for concern that persistently cold weather across Europe could cause a shortage of gas in the region.

Some gas supply tightness in south-western Germany had resulted in idle coal-to-power capacity to be dusted off last week to replace gas capacity that was undersupplied. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli,; Editing by Jason Neely and Alison Birrane)