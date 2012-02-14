* German wind power to rise by over 10 GWh on Weds

* France-German interconnector nominations below capacity

* Technicals-German Cal 13 one euro above 6-year daily moving avg

PARIS, Feb 14 German spot power prices plunged 37 percent on Tuesday as wind power production is forecast to rise strongly, while in France milder weather further weighed on power demand and prices.

German wind power output is expected to rise by more than 10 gigawatt-hours on Wednesday, leaving the system well supplied and an average 3 degree Celsius rise in temperatures is due to help reduce demand levels, data by Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed.

"High wind is expected tomorrow and normal temperatures, but solar is much more moderate," a European energy trader at a utility said.

German day-ahead baseload power traded at 42.30 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT, down nearly 25 euros day on day and half the price seen just one week ago when a cold snap gripped Europe's energy markets.

In France, spot prices fell more moderately by 3.50 euros day on day to 70.50 euros, as demand fell with milder weather.

Traders said low cross-border capacity nominations for Wednesday between France and Germany kept French prices from falling further.

"Things should be much calmer this week than last week, even if the reduction on the interconnector with Germany should limit losses in France," one French power trader said.

Capacity nominations for electricity flowing from Germany to France were set at just over 1,000 MW for Wednesday, grid operator data showed, well below maximum capacity.

During last week's cold snap France was importing at full capacity from Germany which helped France meet record-breaking demand.

EDF's 1,300-MW Chooz nuclear reactor 2 is also expected to go offline on Wednesday, making supply margins slightly tighter.

The outlook for next week remained bearish with temperatures expected to climb and demand to fall further off highs seen last week.

German week-ahead baseload traded at 45.50 euros and its French equivalent stood at 53.75 euros.

Further out, curve contracts traded slightly lower and Germany's benchmark year-ahead contract stood just one euro above its six-year daily moving average (DMA).

Clean dark and spark 2013 spreads also showed running coal-fired power plants next year remained much more profitable than running gas plants, whose power production economics remained negative at a near one-year low.

French baseload year-ahead power traded at 51.10 euros, down 10 cents day on day. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in London; editing by Jason Neely)