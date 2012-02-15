* German wind power output to fall
* German exports to decline
* Curve prices rise with oil and carbon
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 German prompt power
bounced back on Wednesday as wind power production was set to
fall back, reducing export availability, but lower consumption
in neighbouring France led to lower prices there.
"The overall price gains in the region are also limited by
the fact that there is more solar power," one trader said.
German Thursday delivery baseload was 55 euros a megawatt
hour, 14 euros more than what had been paid for
Wednesday and French Thursday baseload was 5 euros down at 70
euros.
Germany's spot had plunged 37 percent on Tuesday as wind
power was seen at above 20,000 MW of peak usage compared with
the installed total near 28,000 MW. But there is a yo-yo effect
on the way, with Thursday diving to around 2,000 MW.
Solar power output during midday peaks were expected near to
20,000 MW but for short spurts only.
Temperatures will rise by 2 degrees Celsius from Tuesday
into a zero to plus 6 degree range for Wednesday and Thursday
according to met office DWD.
German baseload had rallied to over 80 euros last week when
a cold snap had gripped energy sectors in the region and France
imported heavily from Germany.
Data from PointCarbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed
French power consumption is forecast to be easing by 1.1 percent
to 81,132 MW for Thursday day-on-day, and to 71,766 MW at the
weekend.
German week-ahead baseload traded 2 euros down to 43.50
euros and its French equivalent stood 1.50 euros higher at 58.00
euros.
Forwards curve contracts traded mostly higher due to oil and
carbon prices gains.
Germany's Cal '13 base 3was 35 cents higher at
51.50 euros while French baseload year-ahead traded
sideways at 51.10 euros.
Germany's economy shrank by 0.2 percent on the quarter in
Oct-Dec 2011 and was up only 1.5 percent year-on-year in the
three months after the third quarter of 2011 had seen a 2.6
percent GDP increase over the same period a year
earlier.
Mannheim's MVV said that heating energy and gas turnover in
Oct-Dec 2011 fell by 19 and by 21 percent respectively due to
the mild start to the winter.
Sales growth in nationwide electricity and gas sales to
industrial customers was insufficient to make up for these
weather-related downturns, it said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)