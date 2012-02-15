* German wind power output to fall

* German exports to decline

* Curve prices rise with oil and carbon

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 German prompt power bounced back on Wednesday as wind power production was set to fall back, reducing export availability, but lower consumption in neighbouring France led to lower prices there.

"The overall price gains in the region are also limited by the fact that there is more solar power," one trader said.

German Thursday delivery baseload was 55 euros a megawatt hour, 14 euros more than what had been paid for Wednesday and French Thursday baseload was 5 euros down at 70 euros.

Germany's spot had plunged 37 percent on Tuesday as wind power was seen at above 20,000 MW of peak usage compared with the installed total near 28,000 MW. But there is a yo-yo effect on the way, with Thursday diving to around 2,000 MW.

Solar power output during midday peaks were expected near to 20,000 MW but for short spurts only.

Temperatures will rise by 2 degrees Celsius from Tuesday into a zero to plus 6 degree range for Wednesday and Thursday according to met office DWD.

German baseload had rallied to over 80 euros last week when a cold snap had gripped energy sectors in the region and France imported heavily from Germany.

Data from PointCarbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed French power consumption is forecast to be easing by 1.1 percent to 81,132 MW for Thursday day-on-day, and to 71,766 MW at the weekend.

German week-ahead baseload traded 2 euros down to 43.50 euros and its French equivalent stood 1.50 euros higher at 58.00 euros.

Forwards curve contracts traded mostly higher due to oil and carbon prices gains.

Germany's Cal '13 base 3was 35 cents higher at 51.50 euros while French baseload year-ahead traded sideways at 51.10 euros.

Germany's economy shrank by 0.2 percent on the quarter in Oct-Dec 2011 and was up only 1.5 percent year-on-year in the three months after the third quarter of 2011 had seen a 2.6 percent GDP increase over the same period a year earlier.

Mannheim's MVV said that heating energy and gas turnover in Oct-Dec 2011 fell by 19 and by 21 percent respectively due to the mild start to the winter.

Sales growth in nationwide electricity and gas sales to industrial customers was insufficient to make up for these weather-related downturns, it said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)