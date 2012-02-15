* German wind power output to fall, exports to decline

* French Bugey reactor stops for unplanned outage

* Curve up with oil, gas, coal, carbon (Adds French outage news, updates prices)

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 15 German prompt power bounced back on Wednesday as wind power production was set to fall back, reducing export availability, but lower consumption in neighbouring France led to lower prices there.

"The overall price gains in the region are also limited by the fact that there is more solar power," one trader said.

German Thursday delivery baseload traded at 55.75 euros a megawatt hour, around 14 euros more than what had been paid for Wednesday. French Thursday baseload was 2.50 euros down at 67 euros.

Germany's spot had plunged 37 percent on Tuesday as wind power was seen at above 20,000 MW of peak usage compared with the installed total near 28,000 MW. But there is a yo-yo effect on the way, with Thursday diving to around 2,000 MW.

Solar power output during midday peaks were expected near to 20,000 MW but for short spurts only.

Temperatures will rise by 3 degrees Celsius from Tuesday into a plus 1 to plus 8 degree range up to Friday, according to met office DWD.

German baseload had rallied to over 80 euros last week when a cold snap had gripped energy sectors in the region and France imported heavily from Germany.

Data from PointCarbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed French power consumption is forecast to be easing by 1.1 percent to 81,132 MW for Thursday day-on-day, and to 71,766 MW at the weekend.

French spot prices dropped despite an unplanned outage on EDF's 910-MW Bugey 3 reactor early on Wednesday.

But French power for Monday delivery traded as high as 115 euros on Wednesday as three more reactors were forecast to stop for planned outage on Saturday, on top of the unplanned Bugey outage which is expected to continue all of next week.

"The system will be tight on Monday, it will be cold and there will be a few planned outages this weekend," a French power trader said.

Earlier this week, French grid operator RTE had to reduce import capacity from Germany due to the high influx of wind power, which threatened to create congestion on the French interconnector, one power market analyst said.

The same situation could occur again on Monday, when German wind power output is due to rise again, he added.

French week-ahead baseload power traded up day on day at 63.00 euros and German week-ahead baseload traded 2.50 euros down to 42.90 euros.

Forwards curve contracts accelerated morning gains to trade higher along with all relevant fuels -- intra day oil hit six-month highs, UK gas perked up and carbon hit four-day highs.

Germany's Cal '13 base was 70 cents higher at 51.85 euros, where it stood last Friday. French baseload year-ahead traded 40 cents up to 51.40 euros.

Germany's economy shrank by 0.2 percent on the quarter in Oct-Dec 2011 and was up only 1.5 percent year-on-year in the three months after the third quarter of 2011 had seen a 2.6 percent GDP increase over the same period a year earlier.

Mannheim's MVV said heating energy and gas turnover in Oct-Dec 2011 fell by 19 percent and 21 percent respectively due to the mild start to the winter.

Sales growth in nationwide electricity and gas sales to industrial customers was insufficient to make up for these weather-related downturns, it said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Karolin Schaps and Muriel Boselli, Editing by William Hardy and Alison Birrane)