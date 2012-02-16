* French Monday demand to rise as temperatures fall

* Three French nuclear shutdowns planned at the weekend

* Carnival holiday to weigh on German demand next week

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Feb 16 French Monday and week-ahead power prices rose on Thursday as temperatures are set to briefly drop below seasonal norms early next week at the same time as a series of nuclear outages are due to tighten supply margins.

French baseload week-ahead power traded nearly 10 euros higher on Thursday, changing hands at 72.75 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the afternoon, while the equivalent German price remained largely stable at the previous session at 43.20 euros.

French demand is forecast to rise by around 2,000 MW at peak time on Monday with temperatures sinking more than four degrees Celsius below seasonal norms, grid operator data showed.

Monday peakload power traded up to 132.50 euros on Thursday morning, but softened to 119.00 euros in the afternoon.

At the same time, three nuclear reactors are planned to shut down at the weekend for scheduled maintenance on top of six other reactors which are currently offline.

German week-ahead prices failed to move much on Thursday as temperatures are not expected to drop as drastically and wind power forecasts remained high, while demand was also expected to drop as some populous states take breaks for carnival festivities so that industrial demand is below norms.

German spot prices weakened, on the other hand, as milder weather weighed on demand forecasts together with the traditional drop in Friday consumption ahead of the weekend.

"It is getting fundamentally less tight for tomorrow. Milder weather and lower structural demand together with higher wind power production in Germany gives a healthy demand/supply balance," analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said in a note.

Met office DWD said top daytime temperature across the country would stay 7 degrees to Sunday but the minimum would rise by two degrees to plus 2.

Germand baseload day-ahead power traded at 48.50 euros, down 7.25 euros on the previous session.

The contract had rallied to over 80 euros last week when a cold snap gripped energy sectors in the region and France imported heavily from Germany.

Germany's electricity network regulator said on Thursday it was investigating trading behaviour by power suppliers that pushed the market to the brink of collapse several times during last week's cold spell.

In France, baseload spot power was steady at 66.75 euros.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead baseload contract gained 45 cents to 52.15 euros with oil, gas and carbon, while the French price rose nearly one euro to 52.35 euros.

Oil resumed its climb towards $120 on supply concerns over Iran and an expected drop in North Sea output while carbon reversed back up after a weaker start to the day.

Dec 12 carbon was 7.30 percent higher at 1454 GMT at 8.97 euros/tonne.

In France, utility EDF said it planned to carry out fewer once-a-decade maintenance outages at its nuclear reactors this year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps in Paris and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; editing by James Jukwey)