PARIS, Feb 20 Spot prices in Germany fell
on Thursday, pushed lower by prospects of rising wind power
production for the entire week while carnival festivities in
states such as North-Rhine Westphalia may dampen demand.
In France, the corresponding contract rose with the return
of cold weather.
Germany's day-ahead baseload delivery was off 2.10 euros at
45.40 euros ($59.76) a megawatt hour, which traders said
encouraged exports to neighbouring countries.
The French contract for baseload rose by 4.25 euros to 78.50
euros.
"Cols weather is pushing the contract in the near term, but
it will fall later in the week as temperatures get milder and
the wind influx in Germany increases," one trader said.
Point Carbon data showed daily average wind power output at
10 to 12.5 gigawatt hours(GWh)/hour through to Saturday compared
with less than 10 GWh/h since Feb. 16.
Temperatures will rise to between 5 and 11 degrees Celsius
by Thursday, compared with zero to six on Monday, met office DWD
said.
Power curve prices were broadly unchanged as rising oil and
gas curve prices were offset by carbon losses and flat coal.
German Cal '13 baseload eased by 10 cents to 52.75 euros.
while the French contract rose by 15 cents to 53.00 euros.
Germany's power grid regulator said the power supply crisis
of two weeks ago was over but pointed to the potential for more
shortfalls in round-the-clock power capacity in southern Germany
in the long term.
($1 = 0.7597 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jane
Baird)