PARIS, Feb 20 Spot prices in Germany fell on Thursday, pushed lower by prospects of rising wind power production for the entire week while carnival festivities in states such as North-Rhine Westphalia may dampen demand.

In France, the corresponding contract rose with the return of cold weather.

Germany's day-ahead baseload delivery was off 2.10 euros at 45.40 euros ($59.76) a megawatt hour, which traders said encouraged exports to neighbouring countries.

The French contract for baseload rose by 4.25 euros to 78.50 euros.

"Cols weather is pushing the contract in the near term, but it will fall later in the week as temperatures get milder and the wind influx in Germany increases," one trader said.

Point Carbon data showed daily average wind power output at 10 to 12.5 gigawatt hours(GWh)/hour through to Saturday compared with less than 10 GWh/h since Feb. 16.

Temperatures will rise to between 5 and 11 degrees Celsius by Thursday, compared with zero to six on Monday, met office DWD said.

Power curve prices were broadly unchanged as rising oil and gas curve prices were offset by carbon losses and flat coal.

German Cal '13 baseload eased by 10 cents to 52.75 euros. while the French contract rose by 15 cents to 53.00 euros.

Germany's power grid regulator said the power supply crisis of two weeks ago was over but pointed to the potential for more shortfalls in round-the-clock power capacity in southern Germany in the long term. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jane Baird)