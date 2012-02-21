FRANKFURT, Feb 21 French and German spot power prices dropped on Tuesday on falling temperatures, which curbed demand, and sustained prospects of higher wind power output.

Traders said the scenario allowed Germany to raise export activity to France where nuclear availability would tighten up over the next few days.

Germany's day-ahead baseload delivery was off 1.90 euros at 43.50 euros a megawatt hour and the French contract for baseload dropped by 10.70 euros to 67.80 euros.

"Demand is low in Germany and will fall in the course of the week in France," a trader said.

Point Carbon data continued to show daily average wind power output at 10 to 12.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) per hour through to Saturday compared with less than 10 GWh/h since Feb. 16.

Temperatures will rise to between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius by Friday, compared with zero to 7 on Tuesday, met office DWD said in a daily report.

French consumption was shown by Point Carbon at 75,433 MW on Wednesday, down from 76,264 MW on Tuesday, and falling to 73,104 MW and 69,478 MW on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Power curve prices were down on a mixed fuels market in which oil and carbon prices gained and those of gas and coal declined.

German Cal '13 baseload tested but held support at 52.15 euros, 60 cents down on the day, while the same French contract shed 65 cents to 52.35 euros.

A report from Frost & Sullivan said Germany's intended change in coming years out of thermal power in favour of renewables would necessitate big infrastructure investment.

In utility company news, analysts said its brown coal exposure could help RWE at a time of carbon price losses, possibly bringing the firm back into favour with investors and more so than sector peer E.ON. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)