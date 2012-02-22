FRANKFURT, Feb 22 French and German power
forwards prices rose on Wednesday mainly on carbon price gains,
which traders said were driven by stronger macro-economic
sentiment after the EU approved a rescue fund to Greece on
Tuesday.
German Cal '13 baseload power increased by 80
cents to 42.95 euros a megawatt hour and French Cal '13 70 cents
to 53 euros.
"It's a question of how long this optimism will last about
Greece's ability to recover, and whether the carbon 2012
allocation deadline in the EU next week is met," one energy
trader said. "That will have a bearing on what happens to
power."
He added that oil prices were off a nine-month high as weak
economic data cast doubt on the outlook for global growth but
gas and coal prices, also heavily related to power, were
stronger.
Carbon for Dec '12 delivery traded at 9.26 euros/tonne, up
0.65 percent on the day at 1112 GMT, but down from a morning
high of 9.42 euros.
EU member states have to issues carbon permits for 2012 to
companies in the carbon trading scheme by Feb. 28 and while
additional supply is bearish in theory, there are some concerns
about lower than expected supply if countries miss the deadline.
Germany, the biggest economy in the EU, issued its
allocation on Feb. 15.
Spot power continued their fall on rising temperatures after
severe cold earlier in the month and increasing wind power
availability but some thermal outages withdrew supply.
Germany's day-ahead baseload delivery was off 2.50 euros at
41 euros a megawatt hour and the French contract for
baseload dropped by 10 euros to 57.80 euros.
Temperatures will rise to between 7 and 12 degrees Celsius
by Saturday, compared with 6 to 10 degrees on Wednesday, met
office DWD said in a daily report.
French EDF said its 1,300-megawatt Cattenom 2 reactor
stopped early on Feb. 21 in an unplanned outage.
RWE's unscheduled stoppages in Germany included the big
Bergkamen A hard coal block of 717 MW, but it was meant to
return to the grid quickly.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)