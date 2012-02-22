FRANKFURT, Feb 22 French and German power forwards prices rose on Wednesday mainly on carbon price gains, which traders said were driven by stronger macro-economic sentiment after the EU approved a rescue fund to Greece on Tuesday.

German Cal '13 baseload power increased by 80 cents to 42.95 euros a megawatt hour and French Cal '13 70 cents to 53 euros.

"It's a question of how long this optimism will last about Greece's ability to recover, and whether the carbon 2012 allocation deadline in the EU next week is met," one energy trader said. "That will have a bearing on what happens to power."

He added that oil prices were off a nine-month high as weak economic data cast doubt on the outlook for global growth but gas and coal prices, also heavily related to power, were stronger.

Carbon for Dec '12 delivery traded at 9.26 euros/tonne, up 0.65 percent on the day at 1112 GMT, but down from a morning high of 9.42 euros.

EU member states have to issues carbon permits for 2012 to companies in the carbon trading scheme by Feb. 28 and while additional supply is bearish in theory, there are some concerns about lower than expected supply if countries miss the deadline.

Germany, the biggest economy in the EU, issued its allocation on Feb. 15.

Spot power continued their fall on rising temperatures after severe cold earlier in the month and increasing wind power availability but some thermal outages withdrew supply.

Germany's day-ahead baseload delivery was off 2.50 euros at 41 euros a megawatt hour and the French contract for baseload dropped by 10 euros to 57.80 euros.

Temperatures will rise to between 7 and 12 degrees Celsius by Saturday, compared with 6 to 10 degrees on Wednesday, met office DWD said in a daily report.

French EDF said its 1,300-megawatt Cattenom 2 reactor stopped early on Feb. 21 in an unplanned outage.

RWE's unscheduled stoppages in Germany included the big Bergkamen A hard coal block of 717 MW, but it was meant to return to the grid quickly. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)