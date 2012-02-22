* Carbon, oil, gas prices firm, drive power forwards

* OTC day ahead prices ease, French exchange setting higher (Updates prices, fuel trends, adds Epex fixing for France)

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 French and German power forwards prices rose on Wednesday mainly on carbon price gains, which traders said were driven by stronger macro-economic sentiment after the EU approved a rescue fund to Greece on Tuesday.

German Cal '13 baseload power in afternoon trading rose by 1.15 cents to 53.30 euros a megawatt hour, the highest level since Feb. 6, and French Cal '13 by 85 cents to 53.20 euros.

"It's a question of how long this optimism will last about Greece's ability to recover, and whether the carbon 2012 allocation deadline in the EU next week is met," one energy trader said. "That will have a bearing on what happens to power."

Oil prices held near a nine-month high supported by Iran-related supply worries and overriding earlier impact from weak economic data which cast doubt on the outlook for global growth.

Coal trended lower after a firmer start while UK gas for summer delivery hit its highest level since last December, inspired by the oil price strength.

Carbon for Dec '12 delivery traded at 9.29 euros/tonne, up nearly 1 percent on the day at 1410 GMT, but down from a morning high of 9.42 euros.

EU member states have to issue carbon permits for 2012 to companies in the carbon trading scheme by Feb. 28 and while additional supply is bearish in theory, there are some concerns about lower than expected supply if countries miss the deadline.

Germany, the biggest economy in the EU, issued its allocation on Feb. 15.

Spot power prices fell further on rising temperatures after severe cold earlier in the month and increasing wind power availability but some thermal outages reduced supply.

Germany's day-ahead baseload delivery was off 2.50 euros at 41 euros a megawatt hour and the French contract for baseload dropped by 10 euros to 57.80 euros.

Traders noted the Epex spot bourse prices at the midday setting for Germany were broadly in line with the OTC market's morning levels but French prices were sharply higher, with baseload at 69.56 euros.

Traders cited high hourly prices in France, as German exports were stretched and Spain had to make an unscheduled shutdown at its 1,000 MW Vandellos II reactor.

Temperatures will rise to between 7 and 12 degrees Celsius by Saturday, compared with 6 to 10 degrees on Wednesday, met office DWD said in a daily report.

French EDF said its 1,300-megawatt Cattenom 2 reactor stopped early on Feb. 21 in an unplanned outage. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)