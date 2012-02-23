PARIS/FRANKFURT, Feb 23 French and German curve electricity prices rose sharply on Thursday, lifted by Brent crude at its highest ever in euro terms, while French spot prices eased on the back of lower demand, traders said on Thursday.

The German baseload contract rose by 25 cents to 53.55 euros per megawatt hour, the highest level since Dec. 29, 2011 while the French contract firmed by 75 cents to 53.95 euros.

Brent prices in euro terms reached their highest ever on Thursday, posing a new headache for cash-strapped Europe, while Brent in dollars powered to a nine-month high above $124 lifted by heightened tension between Iran and the West.

Carbon prices retreated from near two-month highs hit on Wednesday.

Nearby power prices in Germany gained somewhat. Traders said wind power supply prospects looked lower and demand in neighbouring countries rising.

Germany's Friday delivery baseload contract was 40 cents higher at 41.25 euros a megawatt hour while the French equivalent contract eased by 1.75 euros to 56.00 euros as temperatures rose and demand eased.

French power grid RTE showed demand would fall to 72,800 MW on Friday, down from 78,800 MW on Thursday.

Germany is set to enact sharp measures to rein in run-away solar power incentives, with the environment minister saying there will be no more incentives for plants over 10 MW when the cabinet will consider a draft for cuts next week. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by William Hardy)