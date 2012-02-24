* Renewable output seen low next week
* Curve rises on oil, CO2 gains
* German Cal '13 at new 2012 high
* Coming solar subsidy cuts in focus
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 24 Nearby electricity
delivery prices jumped in Germany on Friday on expectations for
lower wind and solar production which will curtail exports.
The French spot contract was steady to firmer as consumption
and production levels remained stable.
"Maybe some more thermal capacity will be attracted back if
the prices keep rising," one trader said.
Point Carbon data showed a fall from Saturday onwards from
over 10 GW/h average daily German wind production to under 5
GW/h, where it could stay for the following 9 days, and solar
output projected at below 2,000 MW/h up to March 1.
Its data also showed power consumption forecasts for Germany
higher for Monday/Tuesday, lower for France, and broadly stable
for the Netherlands for those two working days compared with
Friday's in the relevant markets.
Germany's Monday delivery baseload in the OTC market was
10.25 euros up from Friday levels at 51.50 euros a megawatt hour
while the French equivalent contract remained stable at
56.25 euros as temperatures rose and demand eased more.
Plant capacity next week will likely rise 3 percent in
Germany and Austria, as coal and gas-fired units add to
availability, data from bourse EEX showed.
Looking at March border power auctions, the latest prices to
ship German power into France that month rose by a third over
February, suggesting sustained demand.
Along the forward curve, prices increased further, supported
by firm oil and carbon, which gained ahead of a vote in the EU
parliament on whether to withhold supply and boost sagging
prices.
The German baseload contract for Year Ahead delivery, Cal
'13, rose 25 cents to 53.80, its highest level since
Dec. 28, 2011.
The same French contract was steady at 53.95 euros.
Brent crude rose towards $124, on track for a fifth straight
weekly gain, as worries over Iranian supply and upbeat U.S.
economic data offset concerns that high oil prices could
restrain demand.
Germany's planned cuts to solar subsidies, in a sector
supplying 3 percent of power, continued to be a talking point.
Cuts of up to 30 percent may be sealed at a March 9 meeting
in the world's number 2 market for panels after installations
boomed and operators collected incentives that are burden for
customers.
Elsewhere, German grid firm Amprion said it had boosted
equipment to help balance the southern German power grid, which
had become a worry in the recent cold snap.
