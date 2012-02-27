* German Cal '13 at 3-month high, France at 4 1/2 month high
* Carbon uncertainty triggers hedge buys
* Prompt prices ease on mild weather, more wind
BERLIN, Feb 27 Europe's power curve prices
rose on Monday ahead of a EU parliamentary committee decision
due on Tuesday regarding cutting the supply of carbon permits in
2013-2020.
"People are hedging the possibility of tighter CO2
allowances supply," one trader said.
Traders also cited firm gas and oil prices, which have a
close relationship with power.
The set-aside option for CO2 supply curbs on Friday appeared
to have the support of all seven political groupings in the EU
parliamentary industry committee, but ballots can still fail and
the size and timing of withdrawals is unclear.
The German baseload contract for year ahead power delivery,
Cal '13, rose 35 cents to 54.15, its highest level
since Nov. 23, 2011.
The same French contract was 35 cents higher at 54.30 euros,
where it last traded in mid-October.
Crude oil fell on Monday after five days of gains which had
pushed it to 10-months highs.
Brent has risen 16 percent this year and petrol and
heating oil prices in the region are at records buoyed by
currency effects.
By contrast, nearby electricity delivery prices fell on
milder temperatures and more wind power.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed likely German
wind production at under 5 GW/h until March 11, after it had
exceeded 15 GW/h last week.
The data also showed power consumption forecasts for Germany
slightly higher for Tuesday but falling thereafter, and with the
week ahead average volume seen 5.9 percent below Monday's
expected consumption.
Temperatures will probably go up to between 6 and 15 degrees
Celsius by Wednesday from 3 to 11 degrees measured on Sunday,
the DWD meteorological office said.
Germany's Tuesday delivery baseload in the OTC market was
down 5.25 euros from Monday levels at 46.25 euros a megawatt
hour while the French equivalent day ahead contract
lost 3.25 euros to 53 euros.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)