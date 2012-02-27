* German Cal '13 at 3-month high, France at 4-1/2 month high

* Carbon uncertainty triggers hedge buys

* Prompt prices ease on mild weather, more wind (Adds France, carbon, updates prices, weather outlook)

BERLIN/PARIS, Feb 27 Europe's power curve prices rose on Monday ahead of a EU parliamentary committee decision due on Tuesday regarding cutting the supply of carbon permits in 2013-2020.

"People are hedging the possibility of tighter CO2 allowances supply," one trader said.

Traders also cited firmer gas and coal prices, which have a close relationship with power, and oil's recent strength.

The set-aside option for CO2 supply curbs on Friday appeared to have the support of all seven political groupings in the EU parliamentary industry committee, but ballots can still fail and the size and timing of withdrawals is unclear.

The German baseload contract for year ahead power delivery, Cal '13, rose 60 cents to 54.40, its highest level since Nov. 22, 2011.

The same French contract was 35 cents higher at 54.40 euros, where it last traded in mid-October.

EU carbon prices rose sharply on strong gas and adding to the positive sentiment ahead of the parliamentary vote

At 1418 GMT, the ICE ECX December 2012 EUA contract was pegged at 9.59 euros, 16 cents above the settlement on Friday, when carbon gained 6 percent.

Crude oil fell more than $1 after five trading days of gains which had pushed it to 10-months highs.

Brent has risen 16 percent this year and petrol and heating oil prices in the region are at records buoyed by currency effects.

In contrast to the power curve, nearby electricity delivery prices fell on milder temperatures and more wind power.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed likely German wind production at under 5 GW/h until March 11, after it had exceeded 15 GW/h last week.

The data also showed power consumption forecasts for Germany slightly higher for Tuesday but falling thereafter, and with the week ahead average volume seen 5.9 percent below Monday's expected consumption.

Temperatures will probably go up to between 7 and 17 degrees Celsius by Thursday from 3 to 9 degrees measured on Monday, the DWD meteorological office said.

French electricity consumption was expected to fall this week, with French power grid RTE predicting power use to fall to 71,400 MW on Friday, down from 73,900 MW on Monday, tracking milder temperature forecasts.

Germany's Tuesday delivery baseload in the OTC market was down 5.90 euros from Monday levels at 45.90 euros a megawatt hour while the French equivalent day ahead contract lost 1.75 euros to 54.50 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)