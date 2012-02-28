* German spot rises on lower supply, French down on weather
* Uncertainty over carbon decision lingers
* Curve off Monday's high, Germany and France remain at par
BERLIN, Feb 28 Nearby electricity delivery
prices were higher in Germany on Tuesday on lower wind and solar
supply and down in France on milder temperatures.
Weather data showed a likely fall in German wind power
supply of 10,000 MW of capacity use on Tuesday to around 2,500
MW in the course of Wednesday, where it could linger until
Sunday.
Solar power capacity use should remain in the 5,000-10,000
MW range until the weekend, traders said.
Temperatures will probably be around 7 and 13 Celsius
through to Thursday, which will take out a huge slice of French
demand.
Germany's Wednesday delivery baseload in the OTC market was
up 4.00 euros from Tuesday levels at 49.70 euros a megawatt hour
while the French equivalent day ahead contract
lost 2.75 euros to 51.75 euros.
Power curve prices fell after soaring on Monday ahead of a
EU parliamentary committee decision regarding cutting the supply
of carbon permits in 2013-2020, which still created uncertainty.
EU politicians were expected to back action on Tuesday to
prop up the collapsed carbon market in this way but it is not
yet a given.
But falls of oil and coal prices outweighed any bullish
carbon factor, while CO2 prices themselves followed the lower
lead of other fuels, traders said.
Brent crude slipped below $124, snapping a surge that
threatened to hurt the global economy while concerns over supply
from the Middle East helped stem the slide.
Broader financial markets consolidated after sliding on
fears that the rise in oil to near 10-month highs last week
would further strain the economies of Europe.
In macro news, German consumer morale rose as expected
heading into March, anticipating the development of real
consumption.
Germany's baseload contract for year ahead power delivery,
Cal '13, shed 50 cents to 53.90 euros. The same French
contract was also 50 cents lower at an identical 53.90 euros.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Jason Neely)