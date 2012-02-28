* German spot rises on lower supply, French down on weather

* Carbon prices off on mixed reaction to EU set-aside decision

* Curve off Monday's highs as all fuels sag (Updates prices, adds France, reference to carbon story)

BERLIN/PARIS, Feb 28 Nearby electricity delivery prices were higher in Germany on Tuesday on lower wind and solar supply, while they fell in France as forecasts predicted milder temperatures.

Weather data showed a likely fall in German wind power supply of 10,000 MW of capacity use on Tuesday to around 2,500 MW on Wednesday - at level at which it could remain until Sunday.

Solar power capacity use should remain in the 5,000-10,000 MW range until the weekend, traders said.

Temperatures will probably be between 7 and 13 degrees Celsius through to Thursday, which will reduce French demand.

Germany's Wednesday delivery baseload in the OTC market was up 4.10 euros from Tuesday levels at 50.00 euros a megawatt hour while the French equivalent day ahead contract fell by 0.75 euros to 53.75 euros.

Power curve prices fell even more sharply in the afternoon after morning losses and after having soared on Monday ahead of a EU parliamentary committee decision on cutting the supply of carbon permits in 2013-2020, which materialised.

EU politicians backed action on Tuesday to prop up the collapsed carbon market by withholding carbon permits, but traders in a buy-the-rumour sell-the-fact move sold the key Dec contract down by 5 percent.

Falls of oil, gas and coal prices added to the weaker carbon trend, dragging the power curve down.

Brent crude slipped towards $123 as investors worried about high prices hurting demand but supply concerns and the expectation of further liquidity injections from the European Central Bank underpinned prices.

Germany's baseload contract for year-ahead power delivery, Cal '13, shed nearly 1 euro on the day to 53.45 euros. The same French contract was also 90 cents lower at 53.50 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)