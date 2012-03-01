* Cal '13 baseload at one-week low in Germany
* Spot prices weighed down by milder weather
BERLIN, March 1 European power forwards
eased on Thursday, after three-month highs hit earlier this
week, alongside a lower fuels market.
Germany's Cal '13 baseload contract was 10 cents down at
52.85 euros a megawatt hour, its lowest since Feb. 22.
France's Cal '13 base was stable at 53 euros.
"It's all logical with coal, gas and oil weaker and carbon
having factored in the EU (set-aside) decision," said one
trader.
Coal for north Europe delivery next year was quoted by
brokers at $112/tonne, down $2.65 from Wednesday
and gas was suppressed by weak demand due to warmer
temperatures.
EU carbon emissions prices traded slightly higher after
three days of losses, having absorbed news that the EU
Parliament's industry committee voted in favour of a measure to
withdraw pollution permits in the 2013-2020 period.
Brent oil held steady abovee $122, drawing support from a
faster-than-expected expansion of the U.S. economy, having
fallen previously for three days in a row from highs last
Friday.
In spot power trading, French baseload for Friday delivery
fell by 1.75 euros to 48.50 euros in the
over-the-counter market. Its German equivalent fell by 35 cents
to 47.65 euros.
Daytime temperatures are expected to climb this week to up
to 9 degrees in Germany and to 14 degrees in France. Next week,
temperatures are expected to fall back to below seasonal
averages but cold snaps will be limited in intensity.
In Germany, a decision by chancellor Merkel's cabinet to cut
obligatory solar incentives by up to 30 percent caused arguments
between renewable industry lobbies and the government while
shares in solar companies dropped in the world's largest solar
market.
The government wants to slow the expansion of solar as it is
costing the taxpayer too much while still producing relatively
little power.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)