* Cal '13 baseload up as oil, carbon rise

* Spot prices weighed down by milder weather (Recasts, adds France, Swiss water levels, updates prices)

BERLIN/PARIS, March 1 European power forwards turned higher on Thursday afternoon, after a weak start, as oil and carbon emission prices rose, although the contracts remained below the three-month highs hit earlier this week.

Germany's Cal '13 baseload contract was up 40 cents at 53.35 euros ($71.13) a megawatt hour, while France's Cal '13 base gained 50 cents to 53.50 euros.

Oil rose above $123 a barrel as upbeat economic data from China and the United States bolstered the demand outlook and concern persisted about supply disruption from Iran.

EU carbon emissions prices rebounded after three days of losses, having absorbed news that the EU Parliament's industry committee voted in favour of a measure to withdraw pollution permits in the 2013-2020 period.

Coal for north Europe delivery next year pared earlier losses and was quoted by brokers at $112.30/tonne, down $2.35 from Wednesday, and gas traded slightly lower.

In spot power trading, French baseload for Friday delivery fell by 75 cents to 49.50 euros in the over-the-counter market . Its German equivalent fell by 70 cents to 47.30 euros .

Daytime temperatures are expected to climb to 14 degrees Celsius in Germany up to Sunday and to 9 degrees in France. Next week, temperatures are expected to fall to levels below seasonal averages but cold snaps will probably be limited in intensity.

Switzerland's water reservoir levels fell by 3.1 percentage points and in the week to Feb. 27, maintaining their lowest level for the same week of each year since 1997, reflecting the recent cold snap.

France's water reservoir levels fell by 6 percentage points to 36 percent this week, also their lowest level since 1997.

In Germany, a decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet to cut obligatory solar incentives by up to 30 percent in the world's largest solar market caused arguments between renewable industry lobbies and the government, while shares in solar companies dropped.

The government wants to slow the expansion of solar because costs to the taxpayer are high, while it still produces relatively little power.

($1 = 0.7501 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli,; Editing by Jane Baird)