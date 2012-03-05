BERLIN, March 5 Colder weather and lower wind power forecasts pushed up European prompt electricity prices for Tuesday delivery, while curve prices were lower in line with oil, gas and carbon.

Tuesday delivery baseload in Germany was up by 15 cents from Monday levels at 48.40 euros a megawatt hour while the French contract firmed by 5.40 euros to 56.90 euros.

A cold front will keep German daytime temperatures in a range up to 4 to 8 degrees Celsius maximum until Thursday compared with 2 to 9 degrees recorded on Monday, met office DWD said.

Week and month ahead prices in both markets were lower due to anticipations of demand-curbing mild weather as well as healthier wind and solar capacities.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed German wind output at around 5,000 GWh/h during the working days of this week and likely half that level next week, compared with up to 10,000 GWh/h seen during last week.

In thermal plant outages, E.ON took the 550 MW Irsching 4 gas generator out of action until at least the end of Tuesday due to a generator fault.

RWE Power said it had had a short switch-off of 400 MW at the Gundremmingen C reactor, a third of its capacity, on Sunday, due to recurring tests, but these were now finished.

The company has updated its outage tables for thermal plants in 2012 and 2013.

In France, EDF said it had restarted the 1,300-megawatt Cattenom 2 nuclear reactor last Friday after a 10-day unplanned outage.

Along the power forwards curve, German Cal '13 baseload power was 25 cents down at 53.10 cents while the French equivalent contract fell by 10 cents to 53.30 euros .

Traders cited price falls in the fuels markets and carbon, led by oil's slide on lower Chinese economic growth expectations.

In bourse statistics for 2012, EEX said its February traded volumes were 93.9 TWh in the power derivatives market compared with 91.0 TWh in the same 2011 month.

Epex Spot said February spot trades were 18.2 TWh for Germany/Austria, up 2.2 percent from the same 2011 month. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)