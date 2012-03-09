* Consumption to fall next week on weaker demand

* Curve weaken on lower oil prices

PARIS, March 9 Milder weather forecasts for next week and lower oil prices weighed on European electricity prices across the board, traders said on Friday.

French baseload power for Monday delivery fell by 6.00 euros to 48.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while its German counterpart eased by 2.00 euros to 45.00 euros.

French power consumption is expected to fall next week as temperatures will be above seasonal averages.

French power grid RTE showed demand would reach 70,100 MW on Monday before falling to 67,900 MW by Friday.

Along the power forwards curve, prices tracked higher oil, and gas prices.

Brent oil prices fell on Friday after key U.S. jobs data beat expectations, lifting the dollar broadly to multi-month highs against other currencies.

Brent crude was down 57 cents to $124.77 a barrel by 1436 GMT. On a weekly basis, Brent is set to show a marginal gain and its sixth weekly rise in seven weeks.

EUAs edged 1.7 percent lower Friday morning as the market followed energy prices lower, while some traders ruled out the potential for market-moving news from today's meeting of EU environment ministers.

The French contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 eased by 5 cents to 53.25 euros/MWh while the German contract fell by 20 cents to 52.70 euros.

In other news, German exports bounced back by 2.3 percent in January compared with Dec, surpassing a poll, helped by strong demand from outside the euro zone. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)