* Wind power lull, colder weather from Monday boost prices

* Weekend prices hit two-month lows in sunny spell

* Power curve prices down, oil rebounds after retreating

BERLIN, March 16 European prompt power prices rose on Friday on likely lower wind production and cooler temperatures after a weekend which is predicted to bring the highest temperatures so far this year.

"There will be plenty of sunshine to fuel photovoltaics over the next two days," said one trader.

German baseload power for Monday March 19, the next working day, was up 3 euros a megawatt hour at 46.10 euros compared with levels paid for Friday. French Monday power traded 5.40 euros up to 49.50 euros in the OTC market over Friday levels.

Weekend baseload prices in both markets were around 36-37 euros, their lowest levels since late January.

Weather forecasts by Germany's DWD showed between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius for Sunday. But a cold front will reverse the sunny trend from Sunday onwards, with Monday temperatures back at between 8 and 12 degrees.

German daytime solar capacity usage peaks were forecast at 10,000-15,000 MW for the weekend, with spikes above 20,000 MW possible during midday periods. This compares with the installed total 25,000 MW.

But wind capacity usage was seen at less than 5,000 MW in the period through to Thursday, March 22, out of a potential 29,000 MW.

Prices along the power forwards curve eased with weaker oil, coal and steady to lower carbon.

The Cal '13 baseload contract in Germany shed 50 cents day-on-day to 52.35 euros while in France, the same position lost 20 cents to 53.25 euros.

Oil rebounded above $123 on potential restrictions to Iranian exports following a steep drop in prices on Thursday after Reuters reported the U.S. and UK were likely to release oil from emergency reserves.

EU carbon rights remain locked in the 7.65-8.25 euros range seen since Monday amid a general lack of appetite in the market to take new positions. Dec '12 delivery, the most liquid contract, was at 7.83 euros, off 2.3 percent at 1409 GMT.

Elsewhere, government and industry sources in Germany told Reuters that installations of solar panels will increase strongly in the first six months of the year, despite efforts by the ruling coalition to get the market under control.

New photovoltaic (PV) installations are expected to reach at least 4 gigawatts(GW) in the period. Capacity last year grew by 7.5 GW to a total near 25 GW. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)