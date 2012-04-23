FRANKFURT, April 23 European spot electricity prices jumped on Monday on colder weather and nuclear supply tightness in both Germany and France while futures contracts tracked losses in fuels and carbon.

Germany's baseload contract for Tuesday delivery gained 4.60 euros a megawatt hour to 53.40 euros while the same French contract rose 1.60 euros to 54.10 euros.

A third of German nuclear capacity remains offline. The Grohnde reactor returned to the grid at the weekend as planned (ID:nL5E8FN2DZ] but the Grafenrheinfeld reactor has gone offline in its place.

In France, the 1,300 MW Flamanville 1 reactor restarted after a brief outage but overall availability remained tight.

Weather prospects were for 13 to 19 degrees by Thursday from 10 to 14 degrees on Monday but both ranges are well below seasonal averages and solar output has suffered even though wind speeds have picked up.

Warmer weather seems to be on its way for next week which cut prices for that time period but weather watchers were unsure if that trend will be sustained.

Further along the curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in France was 10 cents down at 51.50 euros and the same in Germany at 50.90 euros, off 20 cents. BY1DE-1Y

Traders cited a weaker fuels complex covering oil, gas and coal forwards and carbon emission permits, as concern over the euro zone debt crisis weighed on energy and equities markets.

Energy news of the day saw French utility GDF Suez post 5.7 percent higher core earnings in the first quarter and Germany's BDEW lobby reporting a raft of statistics and power station plans at its traditional Hanover trade fair press conference.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) plans to double the number of screens using its data over the next three years by deepening existing customer contacts and merging more cross-asset energy trading and clearing in the region.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)