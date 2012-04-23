FRANKFURT, April 23 European spot electricity
prices jumped on Monday on colder weather and nuclear supply
tightness in both Germany and France while futures contracts
tracked losses in fuels and carbon.
Germany's baseload contract for Tuesday delivery gained 4.60
euros a megawatt hour to 53.40 euros while the same
French contract rose 1.60 euros to 54.10 euros.
A third of German nuclear capacity remains offline. The
Grohnde reactor returned to the grid at the weekend as planned
(ID:nL5E8FN2DZ] but the Grafenrheinfeld reactor has gone offline
in its place.
In France, the 1,300 MW Flamanville 1 reactor restarted
after a brief outage but overall availability
remained tight.
Weather prospects were for 13 to 19 degrees by Thursday from
10 to 14 degrees on Monday but both ranges are well below
seasonal averages and solar output has suffered even though wind
speeds have picked up.
Warmer weather seems to be on its way for next week which
cut prices for that time period but weather watchers were unsure
if that trend will be sustained.
Further along the curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in
France was 10 cents down at 51.50 euros and the same in Germany
at 50.90 euros, off 20 cents. BY1DE-1Y
Traders cited a weaker fuels complex covering oil, gas and
coal forwards and carbon emission permits, as concern over the
euro zone debt crisis weighed on energy and equities
markets.
Energy news of the day saw French utility GDF Suez post 5.7
percent higher core earnings in the first quarter
and Germany's BDEW lobby reporting a raft of
statistics and power station plans at its traditional Hanover
trade fair press conference.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) plans to double the
number of screens using its data over the next three years by
deepening existing customer contacts and merging more
cross-asset energy trading and clearing in the region.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)