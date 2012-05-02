* Forwards drop sharply on weak coal, economic data
* Prompt prices rise on cold, tighter supply
FRANKFURT, May 2 Coal's slide to two-year lows
and weakening economic prospects cut European power forwards
prices to their lowest levels this year on Wednesday but traders
said there was no panic selling.
"There is no free fall, there is still an orderly feel to
proceedings and there are buyers at the lows," one trader said.
Germany's Cal '13 baseload contract dropped 60 cents from
Monday to 50.00 euros a megawatt hour BY1DE-1Y, a level last
seen on Jan. 17 in the over-the-counter market and compared with
49.95 euros seen that day on the EEX.
The same French contract was at 50.75 euros, the lowest
since Jan. 26's 50.50 euros, according to Reuters data.
If German levels fell below 50 euros this would be the
lowest since late December 2010.
On Tuesday, when both countries' markets were closed for a
holiday, prompt European delivered coal fell to its lowest level
since May 2010 with a trade at $86.25 a tonne DES ARA on
globalCOAL.
Europe has been burdened by a glut of thermal coal following
the warmest winter for 30 years which cut generator demand while
there was a steady flow of U.S. and Colombian
coal.
Falling coal prices have pushed up revenues for German
electricity generation, in a trend likely to persist, and is
resulting in a rising share of coal burn.
UK gas eased on a surge of imports and carbon,
another power price component, fell on profit-taking after the
market had hit a fresh six-week high in early trade, albeit from
very low levels.
Oil eased as weak economic data in Europe hit the demand
outlook, countering more positive figures from China and the
United States.
German manufacturing in April shrank at the fastest pace in
nearly three years as export orders plunged.
Spot power prices rose on little wind power, cooler weather
and some thermal plant tightness.
France's baseload contract for Thursday delivery gained 50
cents to 50.50 euros while the same German contract
gained 3 euros to the identical level.
RWE has taken a number of plants offline including the 717
MW hard coal fired Bergkamen A block, its website showed.
Temperatures on Saturday will be between 10 and 19 degrees
Celsius after between 11 and 28 degrees was recorded on
Wednesday and last weekend saw the 30 degree mark exceeded for
the first time this year.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by William Hardy)