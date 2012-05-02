* Forwards drop sharply on weak coal, economic data

* Prompt prices rise on cold, tighter supply

FRANKFURT, May 2 Coal's slide to two-year lows and weakening economic prospects cut European power forwards prices to their lowest levels this year on Wednesday but traders said there was no panic selling.

"There is no free fall, there is still an orderly feel to proceedings and there are buyers at the lows," one trader said.

Germany's Cal '13 baseload contract dropped 60 cents from Monday to 50.00 euros a megawatt hour BY1DE-1Y, a level last seen on Jan. 17 in the over-the-counter market and compared with 49.95 euros seen that day on the EEX.

The same French contract was at 50.75 euros, the lowest since Jan. 26's 50.50 euros, according to Reuters data.

If German levels fell below 50 euros this would be the lowest since late December 2010.

On Tuesday, when both countries' markets were closed for a holiday, prompt European delivered coal fell to its lowest level since May 2010 with a trade at $86.25 a tonne DES ARA on globalCOAL.

Europe has been burdened by a glut of thermal coal following the warmest winter for 30 years which cut generator demand while there was a steady flow of U.S. and Colombian coal.

Falling coal prices have pushed up revenues for German electricity generation, in a trend likely to persist, and is resulting in a rising share of coal burn.

UK gas eased on a surge of imports and carbon, another power price component, fell on profit-taking after the market had hit a fresh six-week high in early trade, albeit from very low levels.

Oil eased as weak economic data in Europe hit the demand outlook, countering more positive figures from China and the United States.

German manufacturing in April shrank at the fastest pace in nearly three years as export orders plunged.

Spot power prices rose on little wind power, cooler weather and some thermal plant tightness.

France's baseload contract for Thursday delivery gained 50 cents to 50.50 euros while the same German contract gained 3 euros to the identical level.

RWE has taken a number of plants offline including the 717 MW hard coal fired Bergkamen A block, its website showed.

Temperatures on Saturday will be between 10 and 19 degrees Celsius after between 11 and 28 degrees was recorded on Wednesday and last weekend saw the 30 degree mark exceeded for the first time this year. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by William Hardy)