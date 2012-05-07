* German curve at levels last seen mid-Dec 2010

* Tracks weak fuel, poor economic sentiment

* Spot prices also down on low consumption

FRANKFURT, May 7 European wholesale electricity markets dropped again on Monday along with falling fuels prices and weakening economic sentiment as election outcomes in France and Greece suggested the euro zone could be increasingly unable to fix its debt crisis.

On the EEX exchange, the German year-ahead baseload contract traded at 49.45 euros ($65) a megawatt hour, down 40 cents from Friday's close, its lowest since Dec. 16, 2010. The same level was reached in early over-the-counter trading. BY1DE-1Y

French Cal '13 base traded unchanged from Friday at 50.35 euros BY1FR-1Y, its lowest level since late January (2012).

"Both financial and energy markets are down and the spot also looks bearish," one trader said. "But there is little volume and I don't think there will be a free fall."

Oil was down again after plunging 6.1 percent in the course of last week.

Election outcomes in France and Greece showed public discontent with austerity measures and weak U.S. jobs data contributed to worries about global energy demand.

Carbon allowances also weakened further after a 7 percent drop last week <0#CFI:> and coal remains near two-year lows.

Spot power prices also eased, despite tight wind power supply in Germany, as French markets prepared for a slowdown during the May 8 local holiday and as thermal capacity availability improved.

Day-ahead baseload in Germany lost 5.50 euros to 41.50 euros

BD1DE-D compared with prices paid on Friday for Monday.

In France the next working day, Wednesday, was 4 euros down at 42 euros. The holiday Tuesday traded at typical weekend prices of 35 euros. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Alison Birrane)