* German curve at levels last seen mid-Dec 2010
* Tracks weak fuel, poor economic sentiment
* Spot prices also down on low consumption
FRANKFURT, May 7 European wholesale electricity
markets dropped again on Monday along with falling fuels prices
and weakening economic sentiment as election outcomes in France
and Greece suggested the euro zone could be increasingly unable
to fix its debt crisis.
On the EEX exchange, the German year-ahead baseload contract
traded at 49.45 euros ($65) a megawatt hour, down 40
cents from Friday's close, its lowest since Dec. 16, 2010. The
same level was reached in early over-the-counter trading.
BY1DE-1Y
French Cal '13 base traded unchanged from Friday at 50.35
euros BY1FR-1Y, its lowest level since late January (2012).
"Both financial and energy markets are down and the spot
also looks bearish," one trader said. "But there is little
volume and I don't think there will be a free fall."
Oil was down again after plunging 6.1 percent in the course
of last week.
Election outcomes in France and Greece showed public
discontent with austerity measures and weak U.S. jobs data
contributed to worries about global energy demand.
Carbon allowances also weakened further after a 7 percent
drop last week <0#CFI:> and coal remains near two-year
lows.
Spot power prices also eased, despite tight wind power
supply in Germany, as French markets prepared for a slowdown
during the May 8 local holiday and as thermal capacity
availability improved.
Day-ahead baseload in Germany lost 5.50 euros to 41.50 euros
BD1DE-D compared with prices paid on Friday for Monday.
In France the next working day, Wednesday, was 4 euros down
at 42 euros. The holiday Tuesday traded at typical weekend
prices of 35 euros.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Alison Birrane)