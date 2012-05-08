* German Cal '13 up from lows in OTC market

* EEX still at new 17-month low

* Continues to track weak fuel, poor economic sentiment

* Spot prices up in view of returning demand (Adds detail)

FRANKFURT, May 8 German electricity forwards edged higher on some technical buying in Tuesday afternoon over-the-counter trading after hitting fresh 17-month lows in the morning, but the price on the EEX bourse stayed down, traders said.

The OTC Cal '13 contract was at 40.60 euros ($53) in over-the-counter trading, back at Monday's near 17-month low BY1DE-1Y, having hit an intraday low of 40.35 euros in the morning.

On the EEX, the German year-ahead baseload contract traded at 49.40 euros megawatt hour, down 20 cents from Monday's close, and the lowest since Dec 16, 2010.

French Cal '13 base in screen trading was steady at 50.05 euros BY1FR-1Y, remaining at its lowest level since late January. Paris power markets were shut for a bank holiday.

Coal in north Europe was at $105 a tonne cif on broker screens, down $2 from Monday and UK gas dropped on healthy supplies and low demand.

Oil fell towards $112 in a fifth day of losses, having initially held up on some investor buying, as fears of global economic slowdown reasserted themselves. Election results in Greece and France have revived worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

Carbon allowances rebounded, having followed oil and equities lower to a 1-month low on Monday. <0#CFI:>

Spot power prices reversed direction to post increases due to expectations of cooler weather and more industrial demand after the French holiday.

Weather reports said a high pressure front should give way to a low pressure one due to arrive in the north of the region by Friday, bringing cool air but making wind and solar power forecasts difficult.

Day-ahead baseload in Germany gained 4.75 euros to 46.25 BD1DE-D.

On the macro front, German industry output shot up far more than expected in March after a weak winter, lifting hopes its economy will gather steam this year, although the first quarter overall showed a stagnating economy.

In fuel trends, Reuters research showed that utilities in some European countries are burning increasing amounts of cheap, highly polluting coal for power while still meeting binding targets to cut CO2.

In utilities earnings, south-west German EnBW data showed the firm was hit by the shutdown of nuclear plants and falling power prices, with EBITDA falling 4.4 percent to 915 million euros in the first three months of 2012. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)