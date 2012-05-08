* German Cal '13 up from lows in OTC market
* EEX still at new 17-month low
* Continues to track weak fuel, poor economic sentiment
* Spot prices up in view of returning demand
FRANKFURT, May 8 German electricity forwards
edged higher on some technical buying in Tuesday afternoon
over-the-counter trading after hitting fresh 17-month lows in
the morning, but the price on the EEX bourse stayed down,
traders said.
The OTC Cal '13 contract was at 40.60 euros ($53) in
over-the-counter trading, back at Monday's near 17-month low
BY1DE-1Y, having hit an intraday low of 40.35 euros in the
morning.
On the EEX, the German year-ahead baseload contract
traded at 49.40 euros megawatt hour, down 20 cents from Monday's
close, and the lowest since Dec 16, 2010.
French Cal '13 base in screen trading was steady at 50.05
euros BY1FR-1Y, remaining at its lowest level since late
January. Paris power markets were shut for a bank holiday.
Coal in north Europe was at $105 a tonne cif on broker
screens, down $2 from Monday and UK gas dropped on healthy
supplies and low demand.
Oil fell towards $112 in a fifth day of losses, having
initially held up on some investor buying, as fears of global
economic slowdown reasserted themselves. Election results in
Greece and France have revived worries about the euro zone debt
crisis.
Carbon allowances rebounded, having followed oil and
equities lower to a 1-month low on Monday. <0#CFI:>
Spot power prices reversed direction to post increases due
to expectations of cooler weather and more industrial demand
after the French holiday.
Weather reports said a high pressure front should give way
to a low pressure one due to arrive in the north of the region
by Friday, bringing cool air but making wind and solar power
forecasts difficult.
Day-ahead baseload in Germany gained 4.75 euros to 46.25
BD1DE-D.
On the macro front, German industry output shot up far more
than expected in March after a weak winter, lifting hopes its
economy will gather steam this year, although the first quarter
overall showed a stagnating economy.
In fuel trends, Reuters research showed that utilities in
some European countries are burning increasing amounts of cheap,
highly polluting coal for power while still meeting binding
targets to cut CO2.
In utilities earnings, south-west German EnBW data showed
the firm was hit by the shutdown of nuclear plants and falling
power prices, with EBITDA falling 4.4 percent to 915 million
euros in the first three months of 2012.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)