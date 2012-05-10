* Curve prices bounce back on rising gas and coal prices
* EDF says 2012 power output target at 420-425 TWh
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 10 European spot
electricity prices slid on Thursday under pressure from ample
wind and solar power supply while nuclear and thermal plant
availability was also adequate.
Germany's Friday delivery contract was 4.90 euros down on
the day at 38.60 euros a megawatt hours while the French
spot contract fell by 2 euros to 40.75 euros.
Curve prices, on the other hand, bounced back from 17-month
lows hit earlier this week along with recovering gas and coal
prices, although oil and carbon were lower.
German Cal '13 baseload was 25 cents up day-on-day at 49.70
euros while the French contract rose by 50 cents to
50.60 euros.
French state-controlled power group EDF reported a
6.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, after bitterly cold
temperatures boosted electricity demand and prices.
The group confirmed its electricity output target for 2012
at 420-425 terawatt hours but said nuclear production had fallen
0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2012.
EDF also said its hydropower output had increased by 1 TWh
during that period despite dry weather conditions in March.
RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, said it had further reduced its
exposure to previously agreed high gas import prices and was on
target to be free from crippling gas losses after
2012.
Losses in power generation and gas in first quarter 2012
were partly offset by new capacity coming on stream and profits
at its oil and gas exploration arm, it said.
Executives in a press call confirmed the new Neurath F and G
brown coal blocks, the world's biggest, will start producing
commercially on July 27 and June 22 respectively.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Sybille de
La Hamaide, Valerie Parent; editing by James Jukwey)