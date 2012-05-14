* German 2013 contract at 17-month lows on EEX exchange

* Fall in line with sharply lower energy prices, Greece impasse

* Spot firms on forecasts showing cooler weather

PARIS, May 14 Germany's Cal' 13 electricity contract on the EEX exchange fell to new 17-month lows on Monday on lower fuel prices after coalition talks stalled in Greece, undermining European markets.

The German baseload contract for 2013 delivery on EEX fell by 15 cents from Friday levels to 49.30 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), the lowest level since December 13, 2010.

In the over-the-counter (OTC) market, the German contract BY1DE-1Y fell to 49.35 euros per megawatt hour at 0939 GMT, after hitting an intraday low of 49.30 euros, a level last seen on May 8 when the contract hit a 17-month low.

The French 2013 baseload contract BY1FR-1Y in the OTC market also fell to 17-month lows last seen on May 8. The contract fell by 40 cents to 50.00 euros per MWh.

"The whole energy complex is falling and we would need to see a political breakthrough in Greece to see a rebound," one trader said.

Oil fell sharply on Monday, as mounting political uncertainty in Greece and worry about the prospects for growth in China added to a sense that the demand outlook is worsening.

Adding to jitters about the future of the euro zone, Greece's radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from the president for a final round of coalition talks on Monday, pushing Athens to the brink of fresh polls. (nL5E8GD2Z1)

European carbon prices fell 3.1 percent on Monday morning following the softer energy and stock markets. (nL5E8GE40Y)

Front contracts rose, driven higher by forecasts for cooler temperatures in the region this week, accompanied by lower solar production in Germany and stable wind output levels at around 3,000 MW, traders said.

The French contract for Tuesday delivery in the OTC market rose by 4.5 euros to 47.00 euros/MWh while the German equivalent contract increased by 3 euros to 47 euros. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)