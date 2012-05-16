* German 2013 contract posts new 17-month lows

* Weak economics rule

* German spot lower for May 18

LONDON, May 16 Germany's Cal' 13 electricity contract dropped to new 17-month lows on Wednesday as bearish fuels prices and fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone weighed on the outlook for energy demand, traders said.

The German baseload contract for 2013 delivery dropped 22 cents on the EEX bourse to 48.95 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest since Dec. 15, 2010.

It hit the same level in OTC trading, down 20 cents on the day.

The same French contract fell 7 cents to 49.85 euros, at a 90 cent premium over Germany.

Oil fell more than $1, with the U.S. benchmark dropping to a more than 6-month low on a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks in the United States and on Greece-related fears.

In the spot power market, milder weather forecasts dampened demand expectations and a holiday on Thursday curbed prices for the rest of the week.

Baseload for Friday, the next working day wedged in between free days, was at 41.40 euros in Germany, BD1DE-2D down 1.50. In France, Friday was also at 41 euros, down 5.50 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)