* German Cal '13 base at lowest since late Nov 2010
* Monday up on lower renewable supply, higher demand
* Little activity on bridge day
FRANKFURT, May 18 Germany's Cal' 13 electricity
contract traded at its lowest in 18 months on Friday as Brent
crude slipped below $107 a barrel, oil's lowest level in 2012.
Bearish fuel prices and fears of Greece's exit from the euro
zone had pulled power forwards lower all week and the latest
levels reflected falls in broker rates on Thursday when much of
Europe including Germany and France was on holiday.
The German baseload contract for 2013 delivery was at 48.55
euros a megawatt hour on the EEX bourse, down 65 cents from
Wednesday and the lowest since Nov 26, 2010.
The same level was hit in wider German OTC trading, which
was down 60 cents from Wednesday and 35 cents down from the
level reached in inter-broker dealing on Thursday.
French Cal '13 baseload was indicated unchanged at 49.85
euros.
Coal, gas and carbon prices were also weaker.
API2 2013 coal prices dipped below $100/mt for
the first time since second quarter 2009 this morning although
they were last above $100 again.
In the spot power market, expectations of more demand early
next week and less wind and solar power production boosted
Monday prices.
This offset indications by E.ON that its closed
Grafenrheinfeld reactor is now seen restarting on Saturday
rather than Sunday, as previously shown.
Baseload for Monday was 1.25 cents up from Wednesday in
Germany at 42.75 euros, and 60 cents higher in France at 42
euros.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)