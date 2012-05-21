* Cal'13 recovers after 18-month lows hit last week
* Rain continues to boost French hydropower reserves
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 21 Warm, wet and windy
weather weighed on German spot electricity prices on Monday
while forecasts for cooler temperatures in France pushed prices
a touch higher, traders said.
Contracts for 2013 delivery in both markets recovered from
18-month lows reached last week.
In Germany, the weather boosted the outlook for
wind-generated and hydroelectric power supply while curbing
consumption, traders said.
Electricity consumption in France was expected to rise on
Tuesday before falling back again, tracking a return of mild
temperatures later this week.
On the production side, showers boosted hydropower reserves
by two percentage points to 62 percent this week. This makes up
a 24 points hike since a record low of 36 percent end February.
E.ON's Grafenrheinfeld nuclear reactor returned to the grid
from its outage over the weekend, also boosting
supply.
German Tuesday delivery baseload shed 30 cents to 42.60
euros per megawatt hour (MWh). The French contract rose
by 1.55 euros to 43.25 euros/MWh.
Power curve prices were narrowly above the latest 18-month
lows posted on Friday as the oil market recovered somewhat from
its slump to 2012 lows on Friday. Coal and carbon prices also
posted gains.
Germany's Cal '13 baseload power contract gained 13 cents to
48.75 euros while the French contract increased 25
cents to 49.50 euros.
Oil edged up towards $108 per barrel on the prospect of an
economic stimulus in China and amid concerns about Iran as talks
with world leaders start this week, and with Greece's possible
exit from the euro dominating the agenda otherwise.
Weather Services International said that in its view,
temperatures across Europe will be higher than normal between
June and August.
