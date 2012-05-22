* Cal'13 range-bound after last week's lows

* French nuclear power capacity lower than expected

* EDF's 900-MW Gravelines 4 reactor in unplanned outage

FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 22 European power forwards edged higher on Tuesday on the back of a slight rise in oil prices while lower-than-expected nuclear power capacity pushed French spot prices slightly higher.

Spot prices in Germany eased due to increasing wind speeds and higher temperatures.

The curve was hovering above last week's 18-month lows but in low volume, reflecting operators' indecision as they weighed different fuels scenarios, traders said.

"There is no strong push in either direction," one said.

Germany's Cal '13 baseload, the benchmark position for power delivery next year, nudged up 10 cents to 48.85 euros a megawatt hour (MWh).

The French contract rose 10 cents to 49.6 euros per MWh.

Coal and gas, important power inputs, were weaker, while EU carbon prices ticked higher.

Oil rose slightly to $109 per barrel, underperforming other demand sensitive assets, as signs of a deal on Iran's nuclear programme eased fears of oil supply disruptions.

German spot power prices were lower with Wednesday delivery baseload shedding 10 cents on the day to 42.50 euros.

France's day-ahead contract edged 50 cents higher to 43.75 euros, as nuclear power capacity was lower than expected this week.

EDF's 900-megawatt (MW) Gravelines 4 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage on Tuesday, France's power grid RTE said, without providing a reason or restart date.

Wind power was seen at 10 GW of capacity use for the next two days, equivalent to a third of the installed total.

Observers of German energy industry policy will likely focus on the upcoming meeting on Wednesday between heads of federal states and Chancellor Angela Merkel on urgent energy strategy issues.

The Berlin meeting is aimed at starting to clear up financial, legal and technical uncertainties that have undermined progress on a coherent plan, which Merkel now indicates she will press for. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Michel Rose; Editing by Anthony Barker)