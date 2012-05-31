* Strong German solar, wind power
* Mild May weather dampen French demand
* EDF's Cattenom 4 reactor to restart on June 7
PARIS, May 31 European spot electricity prices
fell on Thursday on strong wind and solar power forecasts in
Germany and mild temperatures that dampened demand in France,
traders said.
"With these temperatures, neither heating nor air
conditioning is needed, so there's not much consumption," one
said.
Temperatures in France are expected to be in line with
seasonal averages on Friday, before falling next week, weather
data showed.
Friday delivery electricity contracts for German baseload
dropped 6.2 euros a megawatt hour to 40.8 euros, while
the equivalent French contract fell 3.5 euros to 45.75 euros
.
The trader said French spot prices fell slightly less than
expected, however, as market operators expected the gap between
France and Germany to tighten, in part because of still strong
hydropower production in France following last week's showers.
Tight French nuclear power capacity is also expected to rise
gradually over the whole of next week, French grid operator RTE
data showed.
EDF's 1,300-megawatt (MW) Cattenom 4 nuclear
reactor will restart on June 7, RTE showed on its website on
Thursday, after a 9-day unplanned outage.
Lower oil, coal and carbon prices weighed on forwards power
prices, which are dipping closer to last week's 18 months lows
after a brief rebound.
Germany's 2013 delivery contract for baseload shed 45 cents
to 48.7 euros on the day and the French Cal 13
contract was flat at 50.5 euros.
Oil fell below $102 on Thursday as poor U.S. economic data
and worries over Spain's deepening debt crisis brought a wave of
selling across markets, putting oil on course for its biggest
monthly percentage drop in two years.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)