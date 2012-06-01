* Spot prices lower on weak consumption, mild weather

* German, French Cal '13 drop as oil fall below $100

* UK-French power cable to halve capacity from June 16

PARIS, June 1 German and French power forwards fell on Friday on the back of sliding oil prices following weak economic data in Europe, China and the United States, traders said.

Germany's Cal '13 baseload, the benchmark position for power delivery next year, fell 15 cents from Thursday's close to 46 euros ($56.88) a megawatt hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter (OTC) market, while the same French contract shed 50 cents to 50 euros per MWh.

"Continuing uncertainty in the euro zone, along with the API2 trading back down below $100 and a collapse in the oil price (...) has increased the downward pressure on the German Cal '13 baseload," Marex Spectron brokers said.

Oil fell below $100 a barrel on Friday for the first time since October 2011 on concerns about a slowdown in demand for fuel.

Greece may suffer power cuts later this year unless its international lenders allow an emergency cash injection into electricity producers to allow them to buy fuel, the chief of Greece's biggest utility PPC said on Friday.

"The front end also saw bearish sentiment," Marex Spectron added. "With more wind production for Friday, the Phelix came out over 3 euros softer than the day ahead OTC price at 38.15."

German spot power prices fell in late afternoon OTC trading, with Monday delivery baseload down to 46.00 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was expected to fall to below 3 GW for Monday from Friday's level of nearly 9 GW. Solar forecasts were also lower at 2.7 GW.

France's Monday contract lost 25 cents to 45.5 euros as strong hydropower reserves and weak consumption offset tight nuclear production, a trader said.

"French nuclear production is not rising fast, but there isn't much needed with these mild temperatures," he said.

The 2,000 megawatt power cable linking the British and French power markets will halve capacity due to 18 days of maintenance from June 16, operator National Grid said in a market note.

($1 = 0.8088 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose, additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in London, editing by Jane Baird)