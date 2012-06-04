* Weak fuels, UK public holiday fails to provide stimulus

* Curve prices at lowest since Nov 2010

* Spot power mixed, bigger German renewables influx (Updates prices, adds France, links to news of the day)

FRANKFURT/PARIS, June 4 German and French power forwards hovered around recent lows on Monday as Brent crude ea s ed i n a further reaction to last week's bleak economic data while London fuels markets were closed due to a public holiday.

"The market is calm, not alarmed by the inactivity," one trader said.

Germany's Cal '13 baseload, the benchmark position for power delivery next year, was 5 c ents u p f rom Friday's close at 48.55 euros ($60) <B Y 1DEZ3> a megawatt hour in the OTC market. It is trading at around its lowest since mid-November 2010 both OTC and on the EEX bourse.

French Cal '13, at 49. 5 0 euros, was 5 0 cents below Friday's OTC close.

Brent crude sank below $9 6 a barrel, before paring its losses, as weak U.S. and Chinese data fanned renewed fears of a global economic slowdown that would hit oil demand.

Markets in Britain are closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee holiday, which means energy exchanges are closed and OTC gas and coal trading is very subdued.

European carbon prices were near Friday's closing levels but above eight-week lows reached early in the Friday trading session. The Dec '12 contract wa s 1 ce nt down at 6.46 e u ros/tonne.

In the spot power market, German Tuesday delivery was 1 .25 euros off at 44 .75 e uros d ue to higher wind and solar power supply projections.

French day ahead baseload shed 1 euro to 46.50 euros compared with Friday levels with cooler weather and rain boosting consumption.

Temperatures are expected to fall below seasonal averages on Tuesday before picking up from Wednesday onwards to reach about 19 degrees Celsius on Friday, da ta from gr id operator RTE showed.

Weather data showed likely wind power output in Germany at over 5 GW on Tuesday, nearly twice Monday's level, and solar at 7.5 GW and 12.5 GW respectively on Monday and Tuesday, two and four times respectively the previous forecasts for the days.

German utility E.ON said it was open to co-shareholders increasing their stakes in three regional energy po wer and gas supply units in central Germany as it aims to dispose of a total 15 billion euros of assets.

Sector peer Vattenfall Europe said it has applied to build a new gas-fired power plant at Wedel near Hamburg for 2016/2017, to replace an existing coal plant built in the 1960s. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Michel Rose,; Editing by Anthony Barker)